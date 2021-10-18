Google developer relationship with Luke Mahe





Over the last 15 years, cloud-based developer APIs and services have emerged as a key component of the developer toolchain. As a result, there was no more power at the developer’s fingertips. However, making that power available and accessible is a shared challenge between providers and consumers of these services.

For the past 15 years, Google’s developer relations team has bridged the gap between Google’s internal engineering team and the broad developer community that uses APIs and services. Luke Mah is a longtime engineering manager at Google DevRel. Learn about the history of Google’s developer services and the important role DevRel plays in shaping and promoting those services.

