Have you just purchased an iPhone 13?This iOS 15 trick provides more iCloud storage for free





With iOS 15, you can use free temporary iCloud storage to back up your old iPhone and transfer it to your new iPhone.

Patrick Holland / CNET

Did you just buy the new iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, or just one of Apple’s older phones such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE? All messages, photos, videos and music should be moved to your new phone, regardless of model. With iOS 15, Apple has updated the way you transfer your stuff from one iPhone to another. If you haven’t downloaded your new OS yet, here’s all the information you need to know and how to install it.

There are three ways to transfer data from your old iPhone to your new iPhone. If you’re running MacOS Catalina or later, you can use the charging cable to connect your iPhone to your Mac and use the Finder. It’s fast, but it requires plenty of space for your Mac and backup files.

You can also use Apple’s direct data migration tool to copy your old phone to your new phone without using your computer or iCloud. The disadvantage of this process is that neither phone can be used until the transfer process is complete. It may take an hour or more for the transfer process to complete.

Then use iCloud to make the transfer. The advantage of this process is that you don’t have to be tied to your computer and you can access your old phone while the new phone is downloading the backup file. The downside is that your iCloud account needs enough storage to hold your backup files. If you’re using Apple’s free 5GB iCloud tier, that’s probably not enough.

You can pay Apple a few dollars a month for more storage. However, if you don’t need it, you can use iOS 15 to borrow iCloud storage for free and back up your old iPhone. This is your way.

Rent more iCloud storage for free with iOS 15

First, upgrade your old iPhone to iOS 15. It works on iPhone 6S ($ 210 on eBay) and above. Depending on the speed of your Wi-Fi network, it may take some time to download and install. It took about 20 minutes.

Once the update is complete[設定],[一般]Go to the new option[iPhoneの転送またはリセット]Tap. A new page is displayed.[新しいiPhoneの準備]In the section[開始]Tap.

You’ll see a pop-up window called Extra iCloud for moving apps and data. Read it and press the Continue button when you’re ready. You may see a message that iCloud backup is turned off. In that case,[転送するバックアップをオンにする]Tap. This didn’t pop up to me.

next,[すべてのアプリのデータを移動]Screen is displayed. Please read. I have a list of apps that haven’t synced their data with iCloud.[iCloudですべてのアプリデータを移動]Tap the button. Another screen pops up explaining what you can do with your old iPhone. Please read.Then blue[完了]Press the button.

Your old iPhone will start backing up to iCloud.[設定]If you look at the main page of, you’ll see a new section that says “iCloud Backup is in progress”. When the backup is complete,[設定]In the new section of, you will see “Your new iPhone is ready”.

Backups created using temporary iCloud storage are valid for 21 days.

Patrick Holland / CNET Extend temporary iCloud backup for another 21 days

You can start this process 21 days before you buy your new iPhone. Keep in mind that new text, iMessages, photos, or videos will not be included in that backup. If you don’t receive your new iPhone within 21 days[設定]Open[バックアップを長くする]Tap to get another 21 days before deleting the temporary backup.

When you receive your new iPhone, whether it’s an iPhone 13 or earlier, turn it on and follow the prompts to complete tasks such as entering your passcode, setting Face ID, and accepting Apple’s Terms of Service. Eventually, you’ll see a screen that offers different ways to transfer the data.[iCloudから復元]Choose. Then sign in to iCloud with the same Apple ID and password as your old iPhone.

Playing: Watch this: The easiest way to set up your iPhone 13 is:

8:23

Select the latest backup and follow the prompts. Then the backup file will start downloading to your new iPhone. When the download is complete, the new iPhone will restart and the app download will be complete. Photos, emails, contacts, appointments and messages are all there.

You may be wondering what happens to that temporary iCloud backup when you’re done? It will be available for 7 days and will be permanently removed.

Now that your new iPhone is ready, here are eight features and settings that you need to change as soon as possible.

