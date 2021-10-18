Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Public Interest in Minimally Invasive Surgery: Infodemiology Study Using Google Trends





Background

The pandemic caused by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2019 affected medical systems around the world, leading to the discontinuation of selective surgery and reduced use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS). However, there is a lack of objective parameters that indicate the degree of decrease in MIS. By using Google Trends to assess the public interest for MIS, we aim to indirectly assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the number of MISs performed by surgeons.

Method

Google Trends Search Using Strings [laparoscopic + minimally invasive + robotic surgery] It took place on June 2, 2021. The Monthly Relative Search Volume (RSV) index was compared to the number of COVID-19 cases reported during the same period.

result

RSV was the best between August 2018 and February 2020. The RSV at the start of the pandemic was 95, but dropped to 51 at the first COVID-19 peak in April 2020 and to 80 at the second peak in May 2021.

Conclusion

The monthly RSV associated with Google Trends MIS is a great tool for indirectly estimating the extent of the decrease in the number of MISs (both laparoscopic and robotic) performed worldwide during a pandemic.

Preface

The 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic has affected healthcare systems around the world[1].. Medical use from the perspective of both selective and urgent surgical procedures suffers from this pandemic.Not only were these procedures delayed or canceled, but regular perioperative management poses significant challenges to hospital staff. [2]..

Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) or keyway surgery has revolutionized the field of surgery. Over the past few years, MIS has been very popular and has become the approach of choice among patients because of its benefits such as small incisions, short hospitalizations and early recovery. [3].. As with other surgical subspecialties, general interest in MIS during a pandemic was diminished by the cancellation of selective surgery. [2].. However, the magnitude of the decrease is unknown. During the pandemic, there is a lack of literature on the public interest for MIS.

The purpose of this study is to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public interest on MIS by comparing Google Trends data on MIS with the number of newly infected COVID-19 cases during the same period. .. We assume that the public interest in MIS from an RSV perspective declined during this pandemic process. Relative search volume (RSV) at various stages of the pandemic can indirectly measure the degree of reduction in minimally invasive surgery performed by the surgeon.

Materials and methods

We used the Google Trends tool to extract data about internet search activity in the context of MIS.Search string [laparoscopic + minimally invasive + robotic surgery] Used to synthesize monthly RSV data from January 2015 to May 2021. The RSV number represents the ratio of term popularity to peak popularity during the reference period. The range of RSV values ​​is 0-100. A value of 100 is the peak popularity of a given search query during that period. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. A value of 0 means that there was not enough data for this term. Google Trends data and new COVID-19 cases were plotted against time.

Monthly global data on newly confirmed COVID-19 cases diagnosed between January 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 are available on June 2, 2021 at Worldometer (https: /). /www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/).An independent US-based digital media company of developers and researchers from around the world [4]For .COVID-19 data, we obtain timely updates from official reports, either directly from government communications channels or indirectly through local media sources if deemed reliable. ..

This cross-sectional study included an analysis of information already available on the Internet. No actual patient contact was established during this study and did not require permission from the institutional review board. Two authors (NK and SA) performed the data extraction. The discrepancy was resolved through discussions with the Third Author (GS).

result

Google Trends data showed the highest RSV between August 2018 and February 2020. After that, RSV suddenly dropped sharply and reached a low in April 2020. After that, RSV gradually increased and reached its peak. It decreased again until March 2021 and May 2021 (Fig. 1).

Figure 1: Google Trends relative search volume relative to time.

RSV: Relative search volume.

The number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide increased gradually in the first few months, then exponentially increased and peaked twice. The first peak was January 2021 and the second peak was April 2021. Google search trends for new COVID-19 cases worldwide are plotted in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Relative search volume for Google Trends over time and newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

RSV: Relative search volume. COVID-19: Coronavirus disease 2019.

Discussion

As of September 30, 2021, approximately 234 million COVID-19 cases have been identified worldwide. [4].. This stopped regular (or selective) surgery to divert medical staff and resources to tackle the pandemic. Similarly, the popularity and usage of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) has diminished during this pandemic. However, there is a lack of objective parameters that describe the degree of reduction in MIS performed by the surgeon.

Google Trends is a tool used to study search engine query patterns around the world [5].. It was implemented in 2004. This allows you to compare relative search volumes (RSVs) based on the popularity of top search queries in Google Search in different regions and languages. This website uses interactive graphs to compare the search volume of different queries over time. This is a cost-effective way to find the relative public interest on a topic based on the frequency of Google searches performed during the specified time period. [6].. It represents the absolute number of searches relative to the total number of searches in the defined time period. The numbers represent the search interest in the highest point on the chart in a particular region and time. These numbers indicate the popularity of your search query at that time. Google Trends data utilizes the search of millions of users and is widely used in the context of health issues. [7]RSV analysis from Google Trends provides information on the degree of general attention and popularity of search queries [8]..

In today’s era, the penetration rate of the Internet is very high. Patients often google for their illnesses and treatments. Google dominates India, accounting for 98.8% of the total search engine market share. [9].. Patients planning minimally invasive surgery often perform internet searches to better understand their treatment plans. Therefore, Google Trends data on MIS can be used as a proxy (indirect measurement) for the number of such surgeries being performed at that time. The RSV at the start of the pandemic was 95, but dropped to 51 at the first COVID-19 peak in April 2020 and to 80 at the second peak in May 2021.

Our analysis showed a decline in the public interest of the MIS during the pandemic. In the early stages of the pandemic, surgeons stopped performing such surgery because of the risk of the virus spreading in aerosols during the MIS. Hospitals around the world have introduced restrictions on aerosol production procedures (AGP) to protect health care professionals (HCPs) and limit the spread of infection in hospitals. Laparoscopy was considered an AGP due to an unavoidable air leak from a port site that could spread the virus. [10].. Surgeons during surgery keep a sufficient distance from the patient during robotic surgery, but there is a risk that the virus will spread to the assistant in the aerosol. [11].. In addition, all elective surgery was interrupted to accommodate the surge in severe COVID-19 patients. These factors have reduced all forms of MIS running around the world. However, subsequent studies have found no scientific evidence to support the use of open surgery for MIS in reducing viral infections, suggesting some modifications to reduce the theoretical risk of infection during MIS. [12].. This revived MIS after a slight decrease. RSV during the second COVID-19 peak did not decrease as much as during the first peak, probably due to the indication of these changes in MIS by the surgeon.

This study has some limitations. First, Google Trends data is a measure of the popularity of search terms over a particular time period. Although it is an indirect measure, it may not represent the actual use of MIS. Second, the search data available through Google Trends reflects search data for internet access only. Internet penetration is not uniform around the world. In addition, data from other web browsers should be investigated for a comprehensive assessment. Third, only three search terms were used in this study. These may not reflect all minimally invasive procedures. Finally, I’ve included only the search terms used in English. Search terms in other major languages ​​were not considered in our study. Despite the above restrictions, current infodemiology research is the first to give a glimpse of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public interest on the MIS.

Conclusion

The RSV value of Google Trends shows the popularity and public interest of a particular topic. This study shows a decline in the popularity of MIS during a peak increase in COVID-19 cases. These monthly RSVs related to Google Trends MIS serve as a great tool for indirectly estimating changes in the number of MISs (both laparoscopic and robotic) performed around the world during a pandemic. ..

In terms of impact on the general population, these trends show that the public interest correlates well with the international guidelines issued during the pandemic. In scenarios where the burden on your healthcare system is increasing, you can use Google Trends data to see the public interest and readiness of the general public. However, it is worth noting that these trends do not represent the behavior of the patient seeking treatment. Whether patients who were scheduled for MIS during the pandemic sought treatment with an open approach or postponed treatment indefinitely is the subject of further research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cureus.com/articles/74116-evaluating-the-impact-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-public-interest-in-minimally-invasive-surgery-an-infodemiology-study-using-google-trends The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos