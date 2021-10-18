The M1 chip saved the MacBook, but now Apple has to regain its strengths





For the last 50 years, it has been difficult to become an Apple power user. The glorious days of the original Retina MacBook Pro have long disappeared at sunset. And in recent years, we’ve seen computers with too many compromises and too few ports.

And while the first wave of Apple’s M1-powered computers was great, they were all relatively low power. The MacBook Air, M1 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac are the cheapest computers manufactured by Apple, checking emails and writing essays rather than cranking out hundreds of layers of 4K video and Photoshop projects. Suitable for, and occasional light photo editing. deep.

This could change with the expected announcement of the new high-end MacBook Pro model, which is rumored to be Apple’s biggest laptop update, in the coming years. And the new MacBook Pro is an opportunity to regain the disappointed professional users who haven’t been fully serviced by the matte laptop options that the company has released over the cycle.

James Bearham

Apple made the last major redesign of the MacBook Pro in 2016 and made some mistakes. Remove the SD card, HDMI, USB-A port (an essential tool for photographers, video editors, musicians and other professional workers) and use only USB-C. Instead of reliable function keys, we’ve added a touch bar that’s almost useless. And of course, a very fragile keyboard that is fragile when touched by dust and debris.

Subsequent models tried to address some of these complaints (Apple eventually reverted to the old-style keyboard and added a physical escape key to the new MacBook Pro model), but Apple’s most featured. The overall approach to the device is still focused on the form. Professional life on a Mac meant dealing with too many dongles, buying new cables, and endlessly hunting for SD card adapters just to import files. That’s all while Apple is claiming a premium computer, which is years behind Windows devices and has a processor whose screen hasn’t made any meaningful changes since 2012.

And hardcore users have been waiting for a while, especially compared to Apple’s last chip switch. When Apple first announced in 2020 that it would move its entire product line to Apple Silicon products (and from the Intel chips it had used since the last major architecture switch in 2005), it announced a two-year goal. bottom. All products have been switched. But a year later, only Apple’s least powerful devices have made changes. If you need a more powerful laptop or desktop, you can get an older Intel model. This model isn’t Apple Silicon hardware and hasn’t been updated with new Intel hardware for over a year and a half.

Photo courtesy of Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The most powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro available for purchase today is, on the surface, Apple’s best and strongest laptop, powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor from early 2019. Mac users haven’t missed the new 11th generation Tiger Lake chip announced earlier this year. , Brings a generational change in battery life and performance. We also didn’t get a more modest upgrade from the Intels 2020 10th generation chip.

Compare this overall sluggish Apple Silicon migration with the much faster original Intel migration. Apple announced the change in June 2005, released the first Intel-based Mac in January 2006, and switched its full product line to the Intel-powered Mac Pro in August 2006, just eight months later. rice field.

From announcement to release, from previous announcement to release, Apple has succeeded in changing the entire lineup to Intel in just over a year. But with Apple Silicon, a year of this transition has already passed and there are still many important unanswered questions. Today’s M1 chips only offer an integrated GPU, with no separate graphics options available for graphics-intensive tasks such as those required by video editors and graphic designers. Apple does not sell M1 devices with more than 16GB of RAM. We also don’t offer laptops with more than two USB4 / Thunderbolt 4 ports in all areas that professional machines might have to deal with in some way.

What’s more, if Apple fails to convert the success of the M1 chip into a more powerful machine, Intel is ready and trying to regain some headroom. In an interview with Axios, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger never gives up thinking about what isn’t running on Intel chips. Apple decided they could run better chips than we did and did a pretty good job.So all I have to do is make better chips than they can do on their own … I’m going to fight hard to beat Tim [Cooks] Business in this area.

A year later, there are many unanswered questions about professional-level Apple silicon computers

This delay has a theoretical advantage. Developers took a year to migrate their apps to the Apple M1 architecture. Something like Microsoft Office and all major creative applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere and Lightroom have been natively ported to Apple’s new chips, and these updates are just a few to roll out. It took a month.

In addition, switching to Apple’s own in-house chip may not only mean performance and speed improvements that customers enjoy on less powerful machines in the company. It may also mean the end of the ice age pace of Mac processor upgrades. With Intel chips, Apple computers almost universally lag behind Windows-based competitors and months to months to upgrade to Intel’s latest chips (and the performance and power benefits of new silicon). It took a year.

And if the rumors are correct, Apple sees the new chip as an opportunity to roll out new designs for the MacBook Pro line, with larger and better Mini LED displays, smaller bezels, more ports, and even separate magnetics. It even has a resurgence The change in the MagSafe charger rolls back some of the more controversial aspects of the touchbar era, plus the lineup wraps Apple with Windows competitors (such as display technology). Will be modernized to be equivalent to (from for a long time).

In the first wave of Apple Silicon Mac, Apple proved that it can make the best laptop for most people. But Apple’s new MacBook Pro has a chance to win power users, and Apple Silicon (and the traditional mobile-focused Arm technology it uses) has been on x86 for years with Intel and AMD. This is your chance to prove that you can not only match what you have achieved, but also exceed it. -End the use case.

And if Apple succeeds with it, it doesn’t just mean improving laptops and desktops, but at least in the future it could change the basic idea of ​​computer design.

