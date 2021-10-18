Lawmakers accuse Amazon executives of misleading or lying to Congress about their business practices – TechCrunch





Five members of Parliamentary Commission have accused Amazon executives of misleading or blatantly lying about their business practices and are considering an investigation following the publication of two abominable reports last week. Said.

Last week, Reuters and Markup reported that Amazon is using data from third-party sellers on its platform to inform and create its own branded products. Both outlets also noted that Amazon prioritizes its portfolio over its competitors’ portfolio when customers look for products.

A letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy states that the Commission is considering whether it is appropriate to ask the Justice Department to initiate a criminal investigation into the matter. ..

Take this opportunity to provide the Commission with an oath, truth, and accurate answer to this request when it is appropriate to revise the record and refer the issue to the Justice Department for a criminal investigation. It is highly recommended to do so. The first letter reported by the WSJ.

In a letter signed by Pramira Jayapal, David Siciline, Ken Bach, Jerrold Nadler and Matt Gaetz, lawmakers said recent reports at several outlets included former CEO Jeff Bezos. It states that it is in direct conflict with the testimony and wording of Amazon’s top executives.

Last year, Bezos did not give a concrete answer at an antitrust hearing in the US House of Representatives.

This is what I can tell you. We have taken certain precautionary measures. We train people and expect people to follow that policy like everyone else, he said at the time, but he can’t guarantee to you that the policy was never violated. Added.

Amazon has been working on too many controversies to document at this time, saying it will not mislead the Commission, denying and trying to correct the inaccurate media article recording of the matter.

Despite the company’s denial, through their actions too many people have suggested that they do not believe in the company. Last week, US Senator Elizabeth Warren called for the dissolution of Amazon.

Reuters’ report, which relies on thousands of internal Amazon documents, states that Amazon has run a systematic campaign to manipulate search results by creating knockoffs to boost its brand in India.

The report adds that the move was part of Amazon’s formal strategy.

ADIF, a group of more than 300 startups and entrepreneurs in India, accused Amazon of a predatory platform for copying, rigging and killing Indian brands last week and called for government intervention.

