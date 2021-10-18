Google and the NBA bring fans closer to the game through innovative multi-year marketing and technology partnerships





New York Google and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a multi-year marketing and technology partnership that will make Google Pixel the official fanphone for the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League.

As part of the deal, Google Pixel will join the NBA Finals presentation partner YouTube TV and make the first ever NBA Playoffs presentation integrated into the League Full Slate of the playoff games broadcast nationwide on ESPN and TNT. Become a partner. .. Google Pixel also acts as a presenting partner for the NBAG League Playoffs and the NBA 2K League All-Star Games.

As a partner and official search engine for official search trends and fan insights, Google is working with the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League to leverage Google Trends throughout the season in real time for the three leagues and their most exciting leagues. Share your search data. moment. Google and the NBA will also have access to Google’s latest 3D and AR technologies to develop innovative experiences for fans of Google apps and the entire Pixel.

Earlier this year, Google was named WNBA Changemaker and became a presenting partner for the WNBA Playoffs. Google and WNBA showcased search trends and insights throughout the season of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals, including live broadcasts of the game and the entire Google and WNBA digital and social channels.

Lorraine Twohill, Google’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: As the NBA’s official search trends and fan-ins insights partner, our goal is to help everyone become a more enthusiastic, knowledgeable and informed sports fan. We’re also proud to use Pixel as the official fanphone for the league, giving fans an exciting and immersive experience.

Kelly Tatlock, senior vice president of global marketing partnerships and media at the NBA, said expanding relationships with Google will enable fans to engage with games and their favorite teams. Google builds an already successful WNBA partnership, integrates Google Pixel as the official NBA fanphone, integrates Google search trends, and enhances the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League fan experience I’m looking forward to letting you.

Google’s Pixel Fall Launch event will take place on October 19th at 10am PST. The NBA’s 75th Anniversary season unveiled a double header at TNT later that night, with NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks hosting Brooklyn Nets (7:30 pm ET) and the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 pm ET). 10 pm ET).

Google Google’s mission is to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world. Through projects and platforms such as search, maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Shopping, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays an important role in the daily lives of billions of people and is the most widely known company in the world. It became one of. .. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About the NBA The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League, and the NBA 2K League. The NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) also jointly run the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The NBA has established a major international presence by offering games and programming in more than 50 languages ​​in 215 countries and territories and selling products in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. The NBA roster at the beginning of the 2020-21 season was attended by 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digitals assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA apps, and the NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world and has 1.9 billion likes and followers on all league, team and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the League addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth service organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related activities.

