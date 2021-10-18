Killing the Justice League trailer reveals that Wonder Woman is not an enemy





DC FanDome has released great trailers for movies like The Batman and upcoming games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Gotham Knights, many of whom were as big as the event expected. Some people are angry that the DC FanDome yesterday didn’t reveal the fraudulent 3, but it was also clear to some extent that it was never revealed.

Still, these trailers are more than enough and often unpacked. For example, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gives players the potential hints of non-Superman heroes they face in-game: Flash, Green Lantern, and even Batman. Not as powerful as her peers, but another Justice League member has arrived: Wonder Woman.

It’s not always clear at first, but it’s clear that Flash and Green Lantern are under Brainiac’s control. Their kind of “corruption” is not as great as Superman, but it is clearly there. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Batman is alive, and it’s no wonder he’s under Brainiac’s control, following the secret ending of Arkham Knight. But Wonder Woman is not.

Throughout the trailer, her face lacks all the markings from Brainiac, suggesting that her mind is her own. This could be because she acts as some kind of story device. This could be a way to encourage Suicide Squad to actually “not kill” the Justice League. Or she could be on your side at some point. It doesn’t matter, but the trailer is full of action, so it’s easy to miss it at first. Wonder Woman is not an enemy of the suicide squad.

Well, the reason is controversial and probably not officially revealed until the launch is approaching, if not the launch itself. Some fans speculate, but it has something to do with her blood. Suicide Squad: Depending on the storyline used by Kill the Justice League, Wonder Woman is either a demigod or a perfect god, if not by itself. Because of this, Brainiac may not be able to influence her.

Either way, the game is still quite far away, so it’s good that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League keeps a bit of a mystery. That’s at least one reason why 2022 is likely to be such a good year for video games, especially DC games in combination with Gotham Knights.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League released in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

