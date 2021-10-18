Get old WhatsApp chat on new Android phone this way without Google Drive backup





Many people must be buying new phones as festive sales continue in earnest on various channels. Transferring WhatsApp chats from your old device to your new Android smartphone is easy to do by accessing your Google Drive backup.

But what if the backup is inaccessible? This can happen after WhatsApp introduces end-to-end encryption for backups in Google Drive or iCloud. If you lose your password or encryption key, your users will not be able to access your old conversations on WhatsApp. Or say you don’t want to use cloud backup of old chat for some reason. There is a way to get old WhatsApp messages back to the new Android device.

For this, you need to use a local chat backup of WhatsApp messages stored on your old device. WhatsApp keeps a record of all conversations with your Google Drive or iCloud account. This can be set to occur daily, weekly, monthly, or manually. This record is stored locally in the database on the user’s device. With this offline database, you can get old WhatsApp messages on your new device in a few simple steps. You can also recover deleted messages from your device, Google Drive, or iCloud.

WhatsApp also saves the chat on the user’s device and uploads it to Google or Apple’s cloud service for backup. This happens daily from 2am to 4am, when the phone is most likely idle. This daily message backup overwrites what was saved the previous day.

Users must use the file manager preloaded on their old phone or install a new file manager if they do not have one, in order to access the WhatsApp backup database. It’s under the WhatsApp folder in the phone’s internal memory. Once inside this file, there are several folders from which you need to select a database. The files in this folder are recent file backups.

The latest backup should be named something like msgstore.db.crypt12 or msgstore.db.crypt14. If the latest file name is not in this format, it may appear as msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt12 or msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt14. YYYY-MM-DD represents the year, month, and date when the backup was created. The user simply renames the file to msgstore.db.crypt12 or msgstore.db.crypt14, depending on the extension of the other backup files. Use crypt12 if other files use this extension at the end of their name, or crypt14 if other files have this extension. Renaming tells WhatsApp that this file is the latest backup and should be used to restore old messages.

If you want to view old messages on your new Android smartphone, installing WhatsApp will create the same folder as above. Transfer the files in the database folder on the old device to the same files on the new device. After this, log in to WhatsApp and ignore the Google Drive prompt for backup. This will cause WhatsApp to search for backups locally and use the backup you just transferred instead of the backup on Google Drive.

To revert deleted messages to the current device, users simply uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp. Remember to disconnect your WhatsApp account from Google Drive to prevent messaging applications from searching for backups in cloud services.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/apps/get-old-whatsapp-chats-on-new-android-phone-without-google-drive-backup-this-way-11634550155193.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos