COMSovereign’s RFE is Google certified for Android TV-powered IPTV boxes designed for large telecommunications service providers and enterprise customers.





-The new Symphony Allegro IPTV set-top box allows operators to build and deliver customized entertainment and communications services for their subscribers-

Published: October 18, 2021 4:18 am AKDT | Updated: 3 hours ago

Dallas, October 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) (“COMSovereign” or “Company”) is the developer of US-based 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions. Announced today. Its RF Engineering & Energy Resource (“RFE”) unit has acquired Google’s “Android TV Operator Tier” certification for its new IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) device. Certified Android TV Operators allows service providers and system integrators to fully customize the Android TV software experience, including user interface, features, and features, and provide customer support.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto / COMSovereign Holding Corp.)

The new Symphony Allegro IPTV set-top box was designed by RFE to meet industry standards as a new hardware solution for COMSovereign’s Global Telcom Business Unit, which serves public and private telecommunications network operators. Symphony Allegro IPTV Set-Top Boxes are robust, feature-rich and secure for all types of communications service providers (“CSPs), including cable and fiber, digital content owners, large hospitality and homeowner operators. Stream devices to end users instead of relying on the highly responsive, traditional set-top control box. RFE is certified by the Android TV operator base, allowing you to fully customize your IPTV solution for each provider. It is guaranteed to be “unmatched”. “Providing service. RFE will begin initial production of 5,000 units and will be available for sale to customers in early December.

“As a specialist in the design and manufacture of unique high-performance communications hardware, Symphony Allegro represents a powerful new way to enable large networks of communications service providers to reach and engage their customers.” Said Thomas Mansfield. RFE CEO. “The certification of the Android TV operator demographic is an important achievement and offers the opportunity to take advantage of the tremendous growth of streaming and over-the-top media services. Work closely with content streaming providers and operators for advanced development and deployment. We look forward to doing it. We will provide our subscribers with a unique and customized experience. “

COM Sovereign Holding Corp. About COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has collected a portfolio of telecommunications technology companies that enhance connectivity across networks. COMSovereign is a US-based communications solution provider that can provide end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, businesses, and governments by combining strategic acquisitions with organic R & D efforts. Was built. For more information on COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain non-past factual statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and are actual. There are risks and uncertainties that can result in significantly different results. What is expected from the statement made here. Forward-looking statements are generally “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “see,” “do,” “should,” “plan,” and “intend.” It can be identified by using forward-looking terms such as. “Conditional”, “Goal”, “Reference”, “Potential”, “Estimate”, “Preliminary”, “Forecast”, or their negative or equivalent terms, or strategy or goal or other future Event, situational discussion, or effect. In addition, the forward-looking statements for this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Advanced voice and data communication systems, demand for our products and services, availability of parts and components for product manufacturing, US and global economic conditions, and management, technology, and sales reps. Details regarding factors that may affect our performance and forward-looking statements are disclosed in our SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release were made as of the date of this press release and we will, as a result, update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. I deny the intention or obligation to do so. New information, upcoming events, or anything else.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. Investor Public Relations:

Steve Garsten, Director of Investor Relations COMSovereign Holding Corp. 813-3[email protected]

Public Relations for External Investors: Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President, MZ Group-MZ North America [email protected] www.mzgroup.us

When

COMSovereign Holding Corp. Media Relations: MichaelGlickmanMWGCO, Inc.917-397-2272mike @ mwgco.net

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source COMSovereign Holding Corp.

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/prnewswire/2021/10/18/comsovereigns-rfe-receives-google-certification-android-tv-powered-iptv-box-designed-large-scale-communication-service-provider-enterprise-customers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos