A New York man sues Canon for $ 5 million, claiming that the printer won’t scan if it’s low on ink

Japan-July 27: Canon printer ink cartridges are placed on the shelves of electronics stores in Tokyo on Wednesday, July 27, 2005. The world’s largest photographic copier maker said color laser printers and their sales increased profits in the 12th quarter.more

New York-A man in Queens, NY filed a $ 5 million class action against Canon USA Inc., claiming that the company’s all-in-one printer couldn’t scan documents with low ink cartridges.

David Leecraft filed a proceeding in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York on October 12.

According to court documents, he purchased the Canon PIXUS MG2522 All-in-One Printer at his local Wal-Mart in March 2021 for scanning purposes, as advertised.

“After purchasing and using the device, he found that the device wouldn’t act as a scanner if the ink cartridges were low or empty,” a court document said.

“Plaintiff Leacraft was injured and damaged as a result of Canon’s actions in question,” the statement continued. “Plaintiff Leacraft wouldn’t have bought the device or paid too much if he knew he needed to keep the ink in the device to scan the document.”

Court documents also alleged that Canon responded to a similar complaint on a web forum that “there is no workaround.”

Leacraft lawyer Mark Reich said through advertising that Canon advertises that it can print, copy and scan with an all-in-one printer. Reich claims that ink is not a necessary component for scanning, and Canon “forces consumers to buy ink cartridges, whether they intend to use ink or print documents.”

Leacraft said, “Canon used false deceptive product labels and advertisements to promote the sale of all-in-one printers by stating that the device would function as a scanner or fax machine under normal circumstances. After insisting, he is complaining of a breach of explicit warranty.

He also said that Canon “is designed so that all-in-one printers do not meet their intended purpose and cannot be used.”

Canon has also been accused of “unjust enrichment” for earning income from consumers who had to buy ink cartridges to be able to scan the documents, according to court documents.

The FOX TV station contacted Canon for comment.

This story was reported by Los Angeles.

