Amazon may have lied to Congress, says a bipartisan parliamentary group





Members of the House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee testify to how senior Amazon (AMZN) executives are using their tremendous influence to support their brand. Cited a recent media report that casts doubt on. “At best, this report confirms that the Amazon representative misunderstood the committee,” lawmakers wrote in a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “In the worst case, it shows that he may have lied to Congress for potentially violating federal criminal law.” The first letter reported by The Wall Street Journal was Democrat Plumira Jipal. , David Siciline, signed by Gerold Nadler. Republicans Ken Buck and Matt Gaetz.

On behalf of Amazon, lawmakers said they were giving the Commission a “last opportunity to provide disclaimer evidence” to support previous testimony and statements.

Amazon executives have previously told lawmakers that the company will not use data from individual third-party sellers to signal the development of its own branded products.

“When taking this opportunity to revise records and refer the issue to the Department of Justice to consider whether it is appropriate to conduct a criminal investigation, give the Commission an oath, truth and accurate answer to this request. It is highly recommended to provide. “The letter said.

The letter is a testimony given by founder Bezos, Vice President Nate Sutton in 2019 and 2020, and a statement provided by General Affairs Advisor David Zaporsky and Vice President of Public Policy Brian Hughesman. Was quoted.

“Inaccurate and unfounded”

In a statement, Amazon defended executive testimony to Congress.

“Amazon and its executives did not mislead the Commission. They tried to deny and correct the inaccurate media article recording of the matter,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement.

Lawmakers said how the company launched a “systematic campaign to create knockoffs and manipulate search results” to support its product line in India, one of the largest growing markets. Pointed out a Reuters investigation using a pile of internal Amazon documentation to show. The report found that Amazon’s private label in India used internal data to copy products sold by other companies and offer them on the Amazon platform.

Amazon called the Reuters report “inaccurate and unfounded,” and reiterated that it “does not give preferential treatment to market sellers.”

According to another report from The Markup last week, Amazon said, “Judging by the amount of reviews, we prioritize our own branded products and site-specific products over our competitors, who have higher customer ratings and higher sales. I have. “

In response to the markup report, Amazon will not endorse store-branded products through search, and will use private seller-specific data to determine which store-branded products to launch. It is strictly prohibited. “

In a statement, Amazon has an internal policy that goes beyond the policies of other retailers we recognize, banning the use of individual seller data to develop Amazon’s own branded products. There are. ” “We will investigate allegations of possible violations of this policy and take appropriate action.”

Pressure from members of the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee arises days after Senator Elizabeth Warren doubles her call for the dissolution of the Amazon. Massachusetts Democrats told CNN that Amazon would use its power to “crush small businesses before they could gain a foothold,” likening the company to “a monster that has to feed every minute.”

