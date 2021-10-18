Intel’s Apple Silicon View: It’s “pretty good”, but we can do better





Intel’s Apple Silicon view has so far consisted of mocking the Mac and explaining all the ways the company thinks the PC is better. However, the CEO of the chip maker now seems to be rethinking this stance, describing the Apple Silicon Mac as “quite good” and admitting that Apple Silicon is ahead of Intel’s own chip design.

But Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger seems to think he can somehow get Apple’s business back …

Background

In June 2020, Apple announced a two-year transition from Intel to the Apple Silicon chip, with the M1 chip powering the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Of course, I’m hoping that the MacBook Pro will have an M1X chip later today (other names are possible).

Initially, Intel was aggressive and mocked the “restricted” features of the Mac compared to Intel-powered PCs. The company crossed the aisle when I hired Mac star Justin Long. The ridiculous ad was widely ridiculed.

The company was also able to reach some of its own goals along the way before admitting it’s currently behind, but even less likely just 24 hours after TSMC announced its latest plan. He argued that the allegations that seemed to be possible could be regained by 2025. Gelsinger rejected Apple as a “lifestyle brand” earlier this year.

Intel’s Apple Silicon

Gelsinger has now changed his tone, generously acknowledging Apple’s achievements, and simply saying he “wanted” to regain the company’s Mac chip business. Reported by Axios.

“Apple has decided that we can make better chips ourselves,” Gelsinger said in an interview with Axios at HBO. “And you know, they did a pretty good job.”

“So all I have to do is make better chips than they can do on their own. I spend time on this part of their business, as well as many other parts of the business. I hope to get it back over time. “

He continued. “Our products are better than theirs, my ecosystem is more open and vibrant than theirs, and for developers and users to embark on Intel-based products. We need to make sure that we create a more compelling reason, “Gelsinger said. “So I will fight hard to win Tim’s business in this area.”

However, as Axios points out, he seems to implicitly admit that this is a fantasy and continues to talk about possible Plan B.

Another option that may be easier than persuading Apple to abandon its chip design is to persuade the company to use Intel’s manufacturing. […]

Gelsinger says Amazon, Qualcomm, and the Pentagon have already signed up to get Intel to make some of the chips. “They aren’t bad brands,” Gelsinger told me. “So I’m pretty happy with the progress we’re making there, and I’d like to add a few more brands to that list. [Apple].. “

Earlier this year, the company announced that its new strategy would include manufacturing client-designed chips, including ARM chips. However, when it comes to the smaller processes used for Apple chips, it seems unlikely, given how late Intel is.

When Apple announces a new MacBook Pro model later today, we hope to see another sign of how advanced Apple’s ARM chips are.

