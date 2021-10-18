Elden Ring is late, but continues to leak





Image: Namco Bandai

February 2022 was already full of big game releases. FromSoftware is now adding something else to the list, delaying Elden Ring by a month from its original January 21, 2022 release date. Meanwhile, the game will get a demo of the player next month as the grainy under-development footage continues to leak online.

The successor to the Dark Souls series of open worlds, the Elden Ring will be available on February 25, 2022, giving From Software more time to work on it. [T]The depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations, the studio announced today on Twitter. In November, we will hold a closed network test to show selected players the opening hours of the entire game.

After being announced at E3 2019, Elden Ring was quiet for a while, and some worried that game development might have hit a brick wall, so fans were desperate for more information. .. Following a plethora of leaked footage and subsequent rumors, FromSoftware announced its January 2022 release date at this year’s Summer Game Fest.

Unlike previous FromSoftware games, Elden Ring takes place in a vast world of dungeons scattered throughout. The game also has an overworld map with waypoints. This broader range raises fan expectations and worries about what the final product will look like, along with the development of slow-burn marketing for the game.

Over the weekend, the ugly footage of the game was leaked online again. The apparent leaker is from the Xbox One version of the game, claiming it’s compressed, while fans walk through it with a fine-toothed comb and identify location and gameplay nuances. I tried to quickly resolve my concerns about graphic quality. It depends on the capture method.

Fortunately, some players don’t have to wait too long to finally taste the game for themselves. Closed network testing is scheduled for November 12-14 in the Americas for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. Those who want to take part in the test can register on the game website.

