FIFA says they didn’t like EA anyway, you’ll see other publishers now





FIFA, the world’s football governing body, has released a statement titled “FIFA Set to Expand the Game and Esports Portfolio”. I’m sure this has nothing to do with EA’s recent announcement considering a long-term FIFA series brand change. FIFA is too expensive, with its latest entry, FIFA 22, lasting by its name, and EA seems to bear the trademark “EASports FC.”

“FIFA is bullish and optimistic about the long-term future of gaming and esports, following a comprehensive and strategic assessment of the gaming and interactive entertainment market,” read a statement from FIFA, quickly accelerating its former partner EA. Dig into it. That this should be a space occupied by multiple parties that control all rights. “

Yes! Wait a minute, isn’t it the whole FIFA deal?

FIFA now seems to be “working with a variety of industry players, including developers, investors and analysts, to build a long-term view of the gaming, esports and interactive entertainment sectors.”

(Image credit: EA)

If you read the line spacing here, it’s clear that FIFA is struggling to determine the future of the game. It’s a dollar-worshiping company (as the collapse of its licensing agreement with EA shows), and now it’s the most popular video game sports brand on the planet, and next year it has to start from scratch with new partners. Compete with the Jaguar Note built by EA facing. Over time, some EA executives may say: There is recognition within the publisher that EA has done more to build the FIFA brand over the last few decades than FIFA.

But that doesn’t mean that FIFA should be underestimated. It might be a little funny when you claim that “soccer-based games and FIFA names are essentially intertwined,” but being the organization responsible for the World Cup will reach football fans in future offerings. Provides a fairly large platform for.

“FIFA has also decided that the overlap between esports and FIFA football competitions needs to be more closely coordinated. In this regard, FIFA has the FIFA World Cup (4 billion viewers) and the FIFA Women’s World Cup. (1.2 billion) As a platform for launching and integrating exciting new games and e-sports services. “

Next year will be one of the most interesting football games someday. While Konami is desperate to put eFootball in a competitive position, EA’s FIFA is arguably engaged in a major rebranding exercise. There is also a third game and a newcomer, UFL. It has been announced as a rival to both free play, but I don’t know the details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/fifa-says-it-never-liked-ea-anyway-will-see-other-publishers-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos