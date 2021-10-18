Apple Music adds a cheaper $ 5 “Voice” plan that can be accessed with just Siri’s verbal commands





Apple Music is Spotify’s rival, the company’s subscription streaming music service.

Angela Lang / CNET

Apple Music will announce a cheaper $ 5 / month version of its subscription streaming music service in the fall. ApplesaidMonday: A layer called Voice that can only be accessed by voice commands using Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri. The news was announced at an Apple event that also revealed an update for Mac computers.

Apple’s upcoming Voice plan means that by using Siri as the only entry point, people in this class will only be able to listen to Apple Music from Apple’s own devices. So, for example, third-party speakers and devices (such as your luxury Sonos speaker or Android phone) can’t play Apple Music to anyone with a Voice plan.

Also, the Voice plan does not deprive you of access to music videos and lyrics, and you cannot use high-quality sound formats such as “lossless” or spatial audio. These elements are reserved for Apple Music’s $ 10 / month personal plan or $ 15 / month family plan subscribers.

According to Apple, the new Voice layer service will be rolled out in 17 countries and territories later this fall.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

As the whole culture moved to streaming as the most common way for people to listen to songs, Apple Music and Spotify competed with each other in search of dominating subscription music. While Spotify continues to be the largest streaming service for both listeners and subscribers, Apple Music is looking for new members due to the popularity of the iPhone. But while Spotify seems to be expanding its lead over the last few years, Apple remains silent about how Apple Music stacks up.

For example, Spotify reports that it had 158 million subscribers and 356 million monthly listeners at the end of June, including those who use the service for free with ads. increase. Apple, on the other hand, hasn’t updated the public music membership numbers. In more than 2 years. In June 2019, Apple said it had 60 million subscribers to the service. (According to music industry researcher MIDiA, Apple accounts for about 16% of the global subscription music market, and Spotify has twice that share.)

The iPhone remains Apple’s biggest money-maker, but the company is also expanding its software and service efforts, including Apple Music for $ 10 a month. Over the past few years, its new products include the $ 5 / month Apple TV Plus entertainment package, the $ 5 / month Apple Arcade game subscription, and last year’s $ 10 / month Apple Fitness Plus workout service. Apple also offers a bundle of services called Apple One. It starts at $ 15 a month and includes Apple Music.

–IanSherr contributed to this report.

Currently playing: Watch this: What to expect at Apple’s October event

8:44

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-music-introduces-5-voice-plan-to-access-tunes-solely-through-siri/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos