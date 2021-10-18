PlayStation 5 sells Nintendo Switch as the best-selling console





The Nintendo Switch was discontinued by Sonys PlayStation 5 after nearly three years as the best-selling console in the United States. According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, the PS5 was the best-selling gaming hardware platform, both in terms of unit sales and overall. Dollars earned in September 2021.

On Twitter, Piscatella recorded an amazing 33 consecutive months in September 2021 that Nintendo Switch was the market-leading platform for hardware sales. According to Piscatella, sales of U.S. video game hardware in September 2021 increased 49% compared to the previous September, reaching $ 3.4 billion in total sales over the past year. ..

This indicates that it has returned to the top spot on Sony’s console line, which held the top spot on the PlayStation 4 before the switch’s dominance began. According to GamesRadar, the PS4’s last hit on the board was the best-selling console in November 2018.

The PS5 is currently the best-selling console in terms of the amount of money spent not only in September, but throughout 2021, but Switch sells even more units throughout the year. As GamesRadar suggests, the switch that has reigned as a bestseller for the past three years may be related to the difficulty in supplying PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S to customers.

The NPD Group confirmed at GamesRadar that the PS5 was the best-selling Sony console in US history in April. This is a phenomenon that will recur in Japan in September, according to Gematsu. Despite the shortage of console supply, we were able to exceed 10 million units in about 248 days.

Obviously, with the help of Metroid Dread and the new Nintendo Switch-OLED model, there is still a chance that the Switch will get a second breeze and top the chart again. But for at least a while, the hard-earned dollar pushed the PS5 to the top slots.

