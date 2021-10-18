Gryphon AX Mesh System (2 Pack) Review





When I checked the Gryphon Guardian mesh Wi-Fi system, I was impressed with its abundant parental controls and powerful short-range throughput performance, but found that it lacked long-range performance. The company’s latest product, the Gryphon AX 2 Pack ($ 479), comes with excellent parental controls for powerful short-range throughput. Even better, its long-range performance is also solid. Our editor’s choice pick, the $ 449.99 Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8), offers slightly better all-round performance and some features at a few dollars cheaper. However, the Griffon AX presents a powerful “place” in mesh lace.

Same white mini tower

As the name implies, the Gryphon AX 2-Pack comes with two identical white mini-tower nodes that cover up to 5,000 square feet of home. A single node covering 3,000 square feet costs $ 279 and can save some cash if you have a small home. The node is 6.6 x 3.2 x 5.2 inches (HWD) and has a small status indicator on the front. Behind it are two Gigabit Ethernet ports (LAN and WAN) and a power jack. This system does not have a multi-gig LAN port and a USB port that can be used with Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8).

Each node has a quad-core CPU, 1 GB of RAM, and 512 MB of flash memory. Each has six internal antennas, and the system uses most of the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technologies, including WPA3 encryption, Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) data transmission, MU-MIMO simultaneous data streaming, and direct. I have adopted it. -Signal beamforming to clients.

The Gryphon AX node does not support 160MHz channel bandwidth. This is provided by many other Wi-Fi 6 routers as a way to reduce signal interference. However, the Griffon AX node supports Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS) bandwidth, which helps you find uncrowded channels. This is a tri-band AX4300 system that can reach maximum data rates of 591 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band, 1,237 Mbps in one of the 5 GHz bands, and 2,475 Mbps in the second 5 GHz band.

Griffon routers are known for their robust parental controls, and the AX system has lived up to its reputation. Easy-to-use options provide age-based filters for toddlers and adults as well as elementary, junior high and high school students. You can also select unfiltered settings. Toddlers can only access these sites on the white list, while elementary school categories can access the white list as well as various educational sites. Junior high school students cannot access social media sites, but high school students can.

Left-to-right app screens: app dashboard, category block controls, and device access controls

Once you’ve created a user profile, you can adjust access control for that user by restricting access to specific categories and apps. The category list is extensive and includes gambling, video streaming, social networking, sex education, dating, political sites and more. You can also use the Insights feature to monitor site visits and track the overall data usage of each user.

Gryphon does not include network security software on this system, but its advanced design is designed to protect all devices on the network from malware, security vulnerabilities and other online threats. Get a 90-day trial version of Internet Protection Tools. At the end of the trial period, you will need to subscribe to Griffon’s premium plan. It’s $ 7.99 per month or $ 89.99 per year.

Navigating the Gryphon Connect app

Control your AX system using the Gryphon Connect mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Opens the home screen showing the name of the network, the number of repeaters (nodes), and the number of active devices connected. There is also an internet speed test button, a panel that shows the total amount of data used that month, and a button that suspends your internet connection.

At the bottom of the screen[アラート],[ユーザー],[ホーム],[デバイス],and[設定]There is a button.[アラート]Click the button to open a screen where you can view notifications such as when the system is restarted or when the device logs on. on the other hand,[ユーザー]Click the button to display a screen where you can create a user profile, assign parental controls, and monitor the user’s screen time and web browsing history.

[ホーム]Click the button to return to the home screen[デバイス]You can use the buttons to see a list of clients, whether they are connected or offline, and how they connect (wired or wireless). You can also view a list of managed and unmanaged devices and gadgets (smart home devices) connected to your network here. Tap any device to view its MAC ID and IP address, prioritize bandwidth, assign to users, enable port forwarding, or remove it.

In the shape of a gear[設定]Tap the icon to configure Wi-Fi, LAN, and WAN settings. This is also where you can configure IGMP snooping and define QoS settings if you have devices such as Apple TV and Chromecast on your network. Finally,[設定]In the menu, you can enable malware protection, add another repeater (node), view system information, and set up two-factor authentication.

Easy to install

Like most mesh systems, Gryphon AX is easy to install. First, I downloaded the mobile app and created an account. I logged in, gave the app permission to access the smartphone’s camera, and scanned the QR code at the base of the node I specified as the main router. Following the on-screen instructions, I unplugged the modem, connected the Griffon router to the modem, and turned on both devices. After about 30 seconds, the LED will start blinking white, indicating that the router is online. We waited another 10 seconds for the pairing process to complete, gave the new network a name and password, and after another 20 seconds the initial setup was complete.

To add a second node, at the bottom of the home screen[設定]Tap the button[メッシュリピーターの追加]Tap to scan the QR code. I turned on the node, waited about 30 seconds for the LED to flash white, and then another minute and a half for the app to find the node and pair it with the router. I specified a location for the node, placed it in another room, and the installation was complete.

The Gryphon AX performed steadily in throughput testing. The router node score of 860Mbps in the proximity (same room) test is the same as the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) score, only 5Mbps slower than the Linksys Velop AXMX10. The TP-Link Deco X90 led with a slightly higher score of 888Mbps.

In the 30-foot test, the Griffon AX router showed an excellent range, leading the pack with a score of 462 Mbps, significantly higher than its competitors. The Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) occupies the rear at 347 Mbps, the Linksys Velop at 333 Mbps, and the TP-Link Deco X90 at 305 Mbps.

The Gryphon AX satellite node also produced significant throughput test results. The 625Mbps score in the proximity test was slightly faster than the TP-Link Deco AX90 satellite (623Mbps), but did not match the Asus ZenWiFi AX (675Mbps) and Linksys Velop (667Mbps) satellites. In a 30-foot test, the Griffon AX satellite recorded 591 Mbps, again surpassing the TP-Link AX90 satellite (583 Mbps), but not the Asus ZenWiFi AX (619 Mbps) or Linksys Velop (611 Mbps) satellite. (See details on how to test your router.)

In addition to throughput testing, use the Ekahau Sidekick Wi-Fi diagnostic device and Ekahau’s Survey mobile app to test wireless signal strength. (Ekahau is owned by Ziff Davis, the publisher of PCMag). This combination produces a heatmap showing the coverage of the entire test home. The dark green areas on the map show the strongest signal measurements, and the light green and yellow areas show the weakest signals. The circles represent the locations of routers and satellite nodes.

As shown on the map, the Griffon AX system transmitted a strong Wi-Fi signal in most test homes. The signal was a bit weak in the lower left bedroom and part of the garage, which is acceptable. There are several walls between these areas of the node and the house.

Throughput is stable, but there is no multi-gig port

If you are on the market for Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems that offer powerful parental controls, put Gryphon AX on the short list. This two-piece system provided reliable throughput performance and excellent signal range in our tests. Easy to install and manage, thanks to Gryphon’s user-friendly mobile app. However, if you need a multi-gig and a USB connection, the Editor’s Choice winner Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) is a better choice and offers slightly better performance.

