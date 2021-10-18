Apple releases macOS Monterey on October 25 – TechCrunch





Apple today announced several new MacBook Pro models at a virtual conference. And the company is timing the release of the next major release of macOS on its new laptop. Mac users will be able to update to macOS Monterey on Monday, October 25th. This new major release of macOS is available for free on the App Store.

macOS Monterey comes with Safari 12, and you may already be using it on macOS Big Sur. You can create tab groups that can be synced between devices and feature a whole new design. The new tab design is controversial, but Apple doesn’t seem to tweak it.

FaceTime also has some new features. SharePlay isn’t part of this update yet, but you can now share your screen, turn on portrait mode, view your friends in a grid view, and create links. This allows users on other devices to join the conversation on their Windows PC as well.

The new focus mode introduced in iOS 15 will also be available on the Mac. You can create a working mode, a game mode, or any mode. Changing the mode on one Apple device will change the mode on all other Apple devices you’re using.

With macOS Monterey, your Mac becomes an AirPlay device. You can send music and videos from your mobile phone to your Mac display. It basically works like AirPlay on the Apple TV.

When it comes to automation, the Shortcuts app is now available on the Mac. Automator will be gradually replaced, but Automator is sticking for now.

Many apps, such as notes, messages, and maps, also receive small or large updates. You can also turn on low power mode on your computer if you want to use your MacBook for long-distance trips.

Apple will not force you to update to macOS Monterey if your Mac seems to be working properly now. You can continue to use previous major releases of macOS for as long as you like.

