Apple updates 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips





Apple’s revamped 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Screenshots by Apple / Katie Collins / CNET

Apple’s October Mac event provided the powerful new MacBook that many have been waiting for. The 2021 version of the MacBook Pro 16-inch was announced Monday during the company’s live-streamed Unleashed event, following the launch of the iPhone in September. The new MacBook Pro starts at $ 2,499 (2,399, AU $ 3,749).

The most important new addition to the company’s larger laptops is an updated version of Apple’s homemade M1 processor. We’ve already seen Apple’s addition of silicon to smaller MacBooks and iPads, but 16-inch MacBooks are the needs of those who need high-performance machines, especially those who need focused photos and videos. You are getting a more powerful version that meets your needs. edit.

Today, the company equips its latest laptops with the newly announced M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. According to Apple, the addition of the M1 Max will give the 16-inch MacBook Pro four times the graphics performance of its predecessor and the M1 Pro 2.5 times its predecessor. Both chips offer twice the CPU boost of the 2019 MacBook Pro.

The new silicon has also been reported to increase the power efficiency of the MacBook and provide longer battery life on a single charge. Apple rarely discloses detailed battery specifications, but promises that the battery will last twice as long in Lightroom and four times longer in Xcode, allowing 21 hours of video playback.

“The performance of the M1 chips in MacBook products released so far strongly supports Apple’s investment in custom silicon,” Benwood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said in a statement. “The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips take this to a new level, further improving performance and battery life.”

Power users can also benefit from the new Mini-LED backlight-based display used in the iPad Pro. This display supports HDR with higher brightness and allows for better local dimming. The screen has a lasting brightness of 1,000 knits, allowing for deeper and more dramatic colors. “There is no compromise in performance,” said Kate Bergerson, Apple’s Vice President of Product Design.

Other features include a built-in studio-quality microphone, as well as 6-speaker sound that supports spatial audio. At the top of the display, the anotch features a 1080p front webcam that supports all your video conferencing needs with twice the low light performance.

When Apple unveiled the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019, CNET’s Dan Ackerman described it as “like the most hit compilation of MacBook features.” His main criticisms of the device were the inclusion of a touch bar, the lack of ports other than USB-C, and its high starting price.

With this updated MacBook Pro, Apple has removed the unpopular Touch Bar and reinstated additional connectivity options such as HDMI, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe, and an SD card slot. However, the affordability of this new machine can still be a problem given the starting price of $ 2,499. The order will be published today and inventory will start next week.

