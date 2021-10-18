Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Debuts at Goodwood





Gordon Murray Automotive 2.36 million T.50 supercars were unveiled at the 78th Goodwood Members Meeting. At this meeting, a new 650bhp supercar built as a successor to the Murray McLaren F1 wrapped the Goodwood circuit.

British racing driver Dario Franchitti was chosen to showcase the dynamic capabilities of the rear-wheel drive T.50, but to ring the 3.9-liter V12 12,100 rpm red line due to the damp circuit. I couldn’t.

In addition to the dynamic debut of the Road Going T.50, there is also a static display of the T.50s Niki Lauda and Gordon Murrays’ best race cars with only 725bhp trucks, aimed at emphasizing the designer’s spirit of weight reduction. .. ..

Prior to the event, Gordon Murray said: Nowhere is the best place to show and demonstrate the T.50 like the Goodwood Member Meeting. It was frustrating that I couldn’t show the supercar before, but for anyone planning to visit Goodwood, it’s definitely worth the wait. I’m looking forward to a great sound.

The high-pitched screams of the T.50 certainly make it stand out in an era when most supercar manufacturers are looking for turbochargers and hybrid systems to maximize the combustion performance of internal combustion engines.

Production of the Road Going T.50 is limited to just 100, the first of which will arrive next year. Once they are all built and explained, GMA will begin production of the T.50s Niki Lauda. Only 25 of them.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50: Design and Specs

Famous car engineer Murray describes the T.50 as a true analog supercar and the perfect antidote to the ever-heavier modern hypercars.

Murray wrote the T.50 as a celebration of his 50th year in Formula One and Road Car Design, and the finished car is his regular bantamweight with his trademark aerodynamic crazy dash. It features engineering. That’s why the T.50 features Cosworth ground effects and a dedicated V12 engine, but all major components are sourced from British companies.

Murray explains that the T.50s design is a pure movement, emphasizing the lack of the large wings, flaps, or vents found in modern supercars and hypercars. Thus, the vehicle’s low nose is smooth, unharmed by large splitters and canards, and is reminiscent of a McLaren F1.

During the walk in the car he told us, it looks even better than I thought. This car has no surface that Im is not happy with. It looks really cool, and a major change from the current harvest of supercars. There seems to be a war to see who can make the most ridiculous looking cars with plunges and ducts and wings. This is pretty pure like F1.

Ground effect aerodynamics

For tape, the T.50 is 4,352 mm long and 1,850 mm wide, offering a slightly larger footprint and 1,164 mm height than the Volkswagen Golf. The important thing is that the weight is kept below 1 ton and weighs 986 kg in liquid. The chassis is glued with carbon aluminum and the bodywork is carbon fiber.

But the most obvious revision of the T.50 to the McLaren F1 is at the rear, where big fans are seen. Its engineering capabilities were previously used by Professor Murray, especially in the infamous BT46B fancar, which raced and won the only event that took place during the 1978 F1 season. Its success ensured that the technology was subsequently banned from sports.

The fan provides true ground effect aerodynamics for the T.50 without the need for large wings or splitters. It works in many configurations, can increase downforce by 100% in brake mode and stop the T.50 completely at a distance of 150mph to 10 meters shorter.

A small positive side effect of the fan is that it also provides an additional thrust of 15 kg. Murray told Auto Express that a twin fan placement was being considered during the development of the McLaren F1, but that was excluded due to time constraints.

Engine and performance

The T.50s drivetrain is another nod to the analog supercars of the past. Professor Murray commissioned Cosworth to develop a naturally aspirated 3.9-liter V12 engine. This engine is a road-going V12 engine that rotates up to 12,100 rpm and boasts the highest number of revolutions ever. The V12 produces 654bhp by default and up to 690bhp with RPM induction, but the peak output reaches 11,500rpm.

The mid-mount motor is fully exhibited in the engine bay, uncovered by the cover. This is a killer engine like Cosworth did. It’s far superior to anything ever manufactured in terms of weight, layout, maximum revs, and power density. In particular, Murray said the responsiveness is light-years away.

Performance figures have not yet been revealed. According to Murray, they haven’t borrowed T.50 points. The reality of chasing top speeds only adds weight, especially through a more powerful engine than ever before, increasing the requirement for larger and heavier accessories. He explained that we are taking a very different approach.

The drive is sent to the rear wheels and the T.50 features a custom 6-speed manual gearbox developed by specialist Xtrac. We’ve also seen several drive modes, including streamlined settings to create a virtual long tail, high downforce mode to maximize fan ground effect, and V-Max settings for maximum speed driving boosted with ram guidance. It has been. Power to 690bhp. Alternatively, GT mode limits the engine and makes the T.50 more user-friendly.

It has the most reminiscent features of the McLaren F1 inside, with a three-seater layout with the driver in the center and in front of two passengers. Behind the wheel is a tachometer with two large screens adjacent to each other, and Murray promises a driver-oriented environment with simple, tactile controls. Creature comfort includes a 10-speaker stereo, a smartphone connection, and a pair of screens instead of door mirrors.

And there’s already a more difficult, track-only version called T.50s Niki Lauda. Lighter than a standard supercar, it’s 725bhp and produces more downforce thanks to the impressive addition of wings and flaps that Murray wanted to avoid on road cars.

Production planning

The T.50 will be manufactured at its Dunsfold, Surrey plant, but when production ends, the Gordon Murray Group will move to Windlesham’s new 50 million campuses, creating 100 new jobs. ..

The Windlesham Campus will consist of three new buildings. The first phase of construction creates a heritage collection for the automotive manufacturing center, customer sales department, and Gordon Murray Group. Further buildings to be completed by 2024 will include a R & D hub, as well as a GMA product sales and marketing center following the T.50.

A road course for fine-tuning the product will also be built on the premises. This includes a rough section of the Belgian pub. This is a series of cobblestones used to test the manufacturing quality of automobiles and the durability of suspension components to the limits.

Gordon Murray Q & A

Gordon Murray personally introduced his car to the media prior to its announcement. Our Deputy Editor-in-Chief John McKilroy has caught up with the legendary designer and the T.50.

Q: Why are you making this type of car an indirect successor to perhaps the most famous McLaren F1?

A: Well, looking back, F1 is absolutely focused on the fun and light weight of driving, so I honestly don’t think anyone did it. And a car without a target can’t think of top speeds, 0-62mph, or lap times at Nrburgring.

There are many cars that are far more powerful than F1 turbos and hybrids, but none give me the tingling sensation of the spine that F1 gives me. Some say that nothing beats the F1 driving experience. But now the game goes on again.

Q: This is the launch car for Gordon Murray Automotive. What is the core value of your brand?

A: Our three goals are to be the lightest car, the best driving experience and the best engineering, no matter where the car is located.

Q: And are you definitely going to stick to less than 100 cars a year?

A: It does not exceed 100. What? Specifically, we are not looking for a capacity that exceeds that number.

Q: Will not tell you what type of car will come next.

A: Well, we have an eight-year plan, but I’m keen on getting the T.50 out first. We will start delivering cars to our customers in early 2022.

Q: Can you resist the temptation to make an SUV?

A: Yes.

Gordon Murray Road Car Catalog

McLaren F1

Money-no-object Hypercar rewrote the benchmark in 1993. Only 64 road cars were manufactured. Today’s value is over 15m.

LCC rocket

The Track Day Flyer looked like a racer in his 50s, but Yamaha’s bike engine pushed just 380kg and it was a great pace.

Mercedes SLR McLaren

The V8 Super Coupe with Supercharger was a homage to the Mercedes 300 SLR. Produced at Sally’s McLaren plant.

Yamaha Sports Ride

The curvaceous coupe surprised show fans at the 2015 Tokyo show, but the production version never exceeded plans.

reason

Earlier T.25 and T.27 city cars didn’t reach the buyer, but single-seat quadricycles appear to be more relevant day by day.

Cow

Flatpack vehicles are shipped to developing regions and are designed to be assembled there using local labor.

