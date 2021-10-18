New AirPods, MacBook and other devices announced





If you’re a fan of Apple AirPods, Monday’s announcement may be audible music.

The tech giant unveiled the third generation of popular AirPods wireless earphones during virtual events. It’s priced at $ 179 and can be pre-ordered starting Monday. The new AirPods will be available on October 26th.

The updated AirPods feature a new contour design with a short stem and force sensors for more intuitive control over your music and phone. Spatial audio for a more complete sound and adaptive EQ for a more accurate listening experience are also supported.

The earphones also include a low distortion driver for more powerful bass and crisp, clean high frequencies.

Both AirPods and their charging cases are IPX4 rated water and sweat resistant.

AirPods boast 6 hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of listening time, including the case that charges your earphones. The case also supports wireless charging.

In addition to AirPods, Apple has announced new models of HomePod Mini speakers in a variety of colors (white, black, orange, yellow, and blue).

New MacBook Pro starts at $ 1,999

AirPods aren’t just in the limelight. Apple also announced two new MacBook Pro models. One has a 16-inch display and the other has a 14-inch display.

A 14-inch display starts at $ 1,999 and a 16-inch display starts at $ 2,499. Both can be pre-ordered on Monday and will be available on October 26th.

Pro runs on two new chips, the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. According to Apple, the M1 Pro offers up to 70% faster processing performance than the M1 available on last year’s MacBook Pro model, and the graphics processor is twice as fast.

However, upgrading to the Max chip is costly. It’s only available on 16-inch models and starts at $ 3,499. These devices support up to 8 terabytes of storage, which will increase the price of the new MacBook.

The 14-inch model boasts up to 17 hours of video playback, and the 16-inch model boasts up to 21 hours of video playback. You can also quickly charge up to 50% of battery life in 30 minutes.

The upgraded MacBook also features an upgraded keyboard and physical function buttons to replace the touch bar. Also, there are more ports for connecting external devices. Three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, SDXC card slot, and headphone jack.

