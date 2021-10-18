Apple will remove the reference to the original HomePod from its website months after discontinuation





Monday, October 18, 2021

A few months after officially discontinuing the smart speaker, which had been struggling to adopt mainstream, Apple removed all references to the original full-size HomePod from its website.

The removal of the reference to the original HomePod was the result of a brand new change to Apple’s website. With new changes, Apple now highlights only the HomePod mini. It comes in a whole new color.

In 2018, Apple announced the HomePod as the first major home-centric product focused on delivering high-quality audio in combination with integration into services such as Apple Music and Siri.

With a launch price of $ 349 and a final drop to $ 299, Apple struggled to sell the HomePod in a way that appealed to the masses, resulting in lower sales than the company was aiming for. In addition, Siri, which enhances the HomePod experience, continues to keep up with the capabilities of Google’s smart assistants and Amazon’s Alexa.

Apple followed up on the full-size HomePod with the HomePod mini last year and today added a new color to its small speakers. The HomePod mini has a significantly smaller design than the original HomePod, but continues to have the same Siri experience with Apple Music and third-party services. Unlike the original HomePod, which sells for $ 299, the HomePod mini costs $ 99. The HomePod mini has recently become available in more countries, including Austria, Ireland and New Zealand.

