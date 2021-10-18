MacOS Monterey: How to Download Apple’s New Software Upgrade Next Week





MacOS Monterey can run on Apple’s new colorful iMac.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Apple’s latest Mac operating system, Mac OS Monterey, will be released on Monday, October 25th. The release date for Apple’s new software (also known as MacOS 12) was announced on Monday after Apple’s October event. (And here’s everything Apple announced at the September iPhone event, in case you missed it.)

The Monterey OS comes with upgrades to Apple’s MacBook line, including several new M1 chips and a new generation of AirPods. Monterey adds some new features in iOS 15, adding FaceTime spatial audio and Apple’s focus features.

Once MacOS Monterey is open to the public, here’s how to download it: In the meantime, there are also instructions on how to download the public beta below.

Currently playing: Watch this: How to install MacOS Monterey Public Beta

4:36

When MacOS Monterey is generally available, how do I download and install it?

1. Make sure your Mac is compatible with Mac OS Monterey.

2. Back up your Mac for your safety. I don’t want to risk losing everything when upgrading.

3. On Mac[システム設定]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to and find MacOS Big Monterey. ClickUpgradeNow. The download will start immediately, but it may take some time.

Download the update, install it, restart your computer, and it will run on MacOS Monterey.

How do I download and install MacOS Monterey Public Beta?

MacOS Monterey’s Universal Control feature allows you to work seamlessly across different screens.

Screenshots by Apple / Sarah Tew / CNET

If you can’t wait for the final release, here’s how to launch and run MacOS Monterey Public Beta on your machine. Beta versions are buggy and should not be downloaded to your primary device. We recommend downloading only if another tester device is available.

Brett Pearce / CNET

1. Back up your Mac for your safety.

2. On your Mac, go to tobeta.apple.com.

3. Sign in with your Apple ID and select MacOS from the list of programs.

Four.[はじめに]In the section[Macを登録する]Click.

5. On the next page[MacOSパブリックベータアクセスユーティリティのダウンロード]Click the blue button labeled.

6. Open the downloaded file and follow the prompts.

7. After installing the utility, use the System Preferences Update Tool to check for software updates and follow the prompts to download and install.

When you restart your computer, it will run in MacOS Monterey Public Beta.

For more information, check out Apple’s biggest announcement from the October event. There are also instructions on how to download iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.

Currently playing: Watch this: Practice of MacOS Monterey

5:44

