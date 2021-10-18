Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro features a new M1 chip and mini LED display, starting at $ 1,999.





Apple’s smallest MacBook Pro has a larger, better display and faster Apple Silicon. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro (14.2 inches to be exact) was announced as part of Apple’s Unleashed event on Monday. It’s a redesign of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, about the same size as its model, but with a larger display. This laptop was also one of the first to use Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, ensuring faster performance than major PC processors while consuming less power.

With the addition of the redesigned 16.2 inch MacBook Pro model, the 14-inch MacBook Pro uses a mini LED display similar to what Apple uses for its current 12.9-inch iPad Pro and its $ 5,000 6K resolution Pro display XDR monitor. .. By using one-hundredth of the standard LEDs, the mini LED display has more local dimming zones and gives you more control over the lighting. The new MacBook Pro also has a wide color gamut for P3. CNET’s Scott Stein, in a review of the 2021 iPad Pro, makes the mini LED display feel like an OLED display, with very sharp colors, dynamic ranges, contrast and black levels, similar to Apple’s iPhone Pro model. States that it is near perfect. ..

The use of OLED displays on Windows laptops, which are highly regarded for their high contrast and vibrant colors, is steadily increasing. However, battery life is usually short and LCD display refresh rates cannot be increased. The 14-inch MacBook Pro’s mini LEDs, on the other hand, have adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. This is what Apple calls ProMotion.

The display also features a new 1080p webcam. The available display space wraps around the camera and places a notch at the top of the screen, much like an iPhone. The webcam adds improved microphones and speakers that help create content and promise to improve FaceTime quality.

With the new M1 Pro and Max chips, Apple far surpasses past Intel systems and promises more powerful CPU and GPU performance than current Windows laptops of this size. During the event, Apple said the 14-inch Pro has about four times the CPU performance of the Intel Core i7 13-inch MacBook Pro and up to nine times faster GPU performance.

The 14-inch base model starts at $ 1,999 (1,899, AU $ 2,999) with an M1 Pro, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD. System memory can be increased up to 32GB (M1Pro or M1Max) or 64GB (M1 Max). It also uses a unified memory structure, so it can be used for both CPU- or GPU-intensive tasks. Despite the improved performance, the 14-inch MacBook Pro’s battery can withstand up to 17 hours of video playback, according to Apple.

No MagSafe, port, touch bar

It was pretty safe to expect improvements in the display and performance of the new MacBook Pro, but I was surprised to see Apple roll back some of the Pro design features of the past. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt 4 / USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SDXC memory card slot.

Apple has also revived a magnetic charging adapter with MagSafe 3. This connector allows you to quickly connect and charge your laptop. If you stumble on the cord, your MacBook will pop out without dragging it to the floor. The new model is also the first MacBook Pro to support fast charging.

But what didn’t come back was the touchbar, which was replaced by a standard set of Apple function keys. I think the touchbar has fans, but it didn’t seem to keep up with the way Apple wanted it.

