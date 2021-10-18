Apple has notched the new MacBook Pro – TechCrunch





Apple has helped the MacBook Pro make years of suspicious design choices, inadvertently abolishing the world-famous Touch Bar and re-adding ports. Magsafe users missed it. But in a twisted solidarity show with the iPhone, the company added the front and center of a large, ugly notch to “the best notebook screen in the world.”

Apple looks like its bravery, but it’s been so clearly communicated that it’s humble to admit that most of its design innovations weren’t appreciated by users. It must be like a moment. When you spit on this MacBook Pro, don’t forget why you’re hungry in the first place. Apple is going in the wrong direction in pursuit of clever promotion and rationalization.

The touchbar was interesting in theory, but without a compelling use case, there’s a 90% chance that you’ll need a default key, and by mapping these important features to an undifferentiated touchscreen. The loss of accessibility also ended in failure. ..

Deploying all USB-C was another unfounded and ambitious step in reality. In the end, they just took advantage of the dongle industry and carried about five dozen 2-inch cables with them to use the variety of devices and drives they had accumulated over the years.

After a catastrophic failure of the butterfly switch, the keyboard design returned to a thicker one with a “mechanical feel” (discussed later). If that means typing sucks and your keys break regularly, you’ll find that people don’t mind losing that last millimeter.

So, after withdrawing these and other aspects, or failing to improve, Apple looked back and re-added them as if they were novel ideas. It’s ironic to see a commercial promoting the power of the M1 Pro Max, but the SD card reader assembled in the cross section is thick and worth the taste.

But then Apple went and did something wrong.

They notched it

Now I really don’t like notches. I know that not everyone feels that way. But I find them very distracting for both everyday use and full-screen media. The hole punch is even worse, but the notch isn’t big. The new iPhone isn’t as ugly as the old iPhone, but the notch means I’ve been using the SE2 for a while. (RIP, original SE … will come back someday.)

What seems to have happened is that Apple essentially brought the display upwards closer to the bezel, but couldn’t make the new webcam small enough to fit there (no Face ID, etc.). So, in a way you’re gaining space, or my longtime Apple defensive colleague is convinced of themselves.

What do they say they need to do anyway, such as the middle part of the menu bar? It will probably be letterboxed in the media. The new screen has a higher aspect ratio than 16: 9, 2: 1, 21: 9, and other common ratios. Also, if you’re using the full-screen app, you won’t see it because both sides of the notch are filled in black (although the extra space you think you’ve taken is erased). They say it’s a net profit.

Yeah, but it’s ugly.

This is a very simple question. Which is better, a screen with a notch or a screen without a notch? In most cases, the answer is “no notch” because notches confuse the display’s basic mission of displaying things. If there is something in the display rectangle (the currently expected shape) that gets in the way, you will not be able to use that shape completely and effectively. Basically, everything you see on the screen has the notch removed or somehow corresponds to the notch.

Some people don’t really care. Some people really don’t notice. I am happy with them. However, some people leave TruMotion HD Smooth on to make everything on the TV look like a soap opera. Some people have both cold LEDs and warm incandescent bulbs in the same room. Some people don’t organize their books by color. Well, you understand what I’m saying, and the opposition to neurotic aesthetics like me can go too far.

Technology really needs to be as invisible as possible. Throughout the industry, we are pursuing wire reduction, automation and increased “smartness”, making products ubiquitous and virtually invisible. A small sphere the size of a tennis ball (currently five great new colors), but a conduit to the entire digital world. A pair of small earphones that “magically” charge, connect automatically, and adjust levels based on the idiosyncrasies of the ear canal. and so on.

The display means a magical window. The “Retina” display is so crisp that it can be mistaken for real life. A 120Hz refresh rate to enhance the illusion and prevent lags and blurs from noticing the difference between digital and physical. A minimal bezel to minimize the “frontier” between these two worlds. Every advance in display has pursued more magical window ideas. The notch is a step backwards, not forwards, and is so simple. It’s not magic, it’s not realistic, it’s annoying and artificial, and digital compromises to recognize the physical.

As soon as Apple is physically able to get rid of this notch, they do so, so you know it’s true without bothering you. They know, and we know that screens are better without notches. And when they do, they act as if they were deliberately reinventing the wheel, as they are today, advertising the revival of features 10 years ago when no one asked for changes in the first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/10/18/apple-notched-the-new-macbook-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

