“Apex Legends” Season 11 Release Date, Trailer, Ash Ability, Leak





Apex Legends Season 11 “Escape” is set to begin shortly. This means you can quickly try out new Battle Passes and new Legends. Given what the recent story from Outland reveals, here’s everything you need to know about Season 11. This includes details on start dates, trailers, content leaks, and new playable characters called Ash.

When does Apex Legends Season 11 start?

Season 11 is scheduled to begin on November 2nd, as indicated by the in-game Battle Pass timer. This release date may vary slightly depending on your development needs within Respawn, but that is the latest estimate at the moment. The release time will be released around 1 pm Eastern Standard Time, regardless of date.

Is there a trailer for Apex Legends Season 11?

Yes. On October 18th, Respawn released a new story from the Outlands trailer. It delves into Ash’s backstory and explains the folklore behind her next Apex Games debut. That said, it’s far from the last trailer Respawn will offer before it launches. In the coming weeks, launch trailers, gameplay trailers, character trailers, and Battle Pass trailers may be released between October 18th and November 1st. In particular, the launch trailer was confirmed at the premiere on October 21st.

Ash to Ash Story from Outland Trailer

Who is Apex Legends Season 11 Ash?

Formerly known as Dr. Ashley Reed, Ash is the next legend to be added to the roster, as shown in the story of the Outlands trailer. This character has been featured in leaks for quite some time, but has been referred to many times in the game. In particular, it is mentioned in the Lobas Broken Ghost quest line, which ended in July last year. During these missions, the player slowly rebuilt Ash’s head and placed it on the cyborg’s body to bring her back to life.

Prior to becoming Ash, Cyborg was a human scientist named Ashleigh Reid. Respawn Entertainment / EA

Ash may be familiar to Titanfall fans as he was once a sub-boss hired by Apex Game’s father, Kuben Blisk. She was defeated at Typhon and rebuilt by Vinson Dynamics.

Ash has bones to choose from in Horizon.Respawn Entertainment / EA

Especially in Apex Legends, she was first seen as a Horizon mentor in human form, and previously embarked on a quest with her to extract a mysterious element called a bluntium from a black hole. At the end of that mission, Ash takes Brantium himself and kills Horizon. Since then, she has been seriously injured and uploaded her consciousness to the cyborg. When that happens, the lead is essentially trapped by the malicious desires of the AI ​​and becomes in full control.

What is Apex Legends Ash’s ability?

Although not officially confirmed, a leak from the trusted data miner Garrett seems to reveal some of the concepts Respawn is testing on characters.

Mark of Death (Tactical): Leakers believe this is a range of abilities that do more damage to people in the area. Phase Shift (Ultimate): There are also reports of portal jumps, but what’s unclear Is there a teaser for Apex Legends Season 11?

Not much worth discussing yet. In early October, Respawn added a giant parachute pod to the Olympus garden area. When you manipulate your laptop there, you’ll see a manifest that references Bangalore and her missing siblings.

The community feels that finding a Bangalore brother may involve going to a new map now called Storm Point in data mining. Given that the Angkor Arena maps a unique tropical setting, some fans feel that their assets will be reused and reused for larger tropical Battle Royale variants. In-game bullying is likely to be imminent, so we’ll do our best to elaborate on it when it’s available.

