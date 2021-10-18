A valve to see which games work on the Steam deck





Steam Deck Verified makes it easy to determine which game is best for Steam Deck.

valve

The Steam Deck, a handheld gaming PC like Valve’s upcoming Nintendo Switch, will be able to play all the tens of thousands of games in the Steam catalog as soon as it’s released. However, this is not always the case. The company wants to make it easy to figure out which titles will work on the new hardware.

Valve said Monday that it started a review process called Steam Deck Verified to determine which games on the platform are compatible with Steam Deck. On your device and soon on the Steam Library page, you’ll see a checkmark next to the game with the appropriate input support, display settings, and system support to play seamlessly on your Steam deck.

The game falls into one of four categories after being reviewed by Valve. Confirmed games play well on the Steam deck, but you’ll need to tweak the settings a bit for the playable titles to work properly. Unsupported games cannot be played on the Steam deck. VR games are one example. Titles that have not yet been reviewed fall into the unknown category.

4 SteamDeck Verified categories.

valve

Valve says the review process is currently underway. The goal is to display deck-verified titles in the player’s Steam library before the Steam deck arrives in December.

Currently playing: Watch this: Valve’s Steam Deck is a portable handheld PC

5:58

