Blue Shield of California and Google Cloud collaborate to transform medical billing by providing providers with real-time reimbursement information





Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to reduce the administrative burden of providers and give patients a retail-like experience

Published: October 18, 2021 11:19 AM AKDT | Updated: 1 hour ago

Oakland, CA, October 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-New collaboration between Blue Shield, CA, Google Cloud, and other technology companies automates and simplifies the billing and payment process for both healthcare providers and patients. Plans to transform medical billing by doing so.

Blue Shield of California logo (PR Newsfoto / Blue Shield of California)

“The goal is to simplify the provider’s billing and payment process so that the provider can spend more time caring for the patient.”

Blue Shield and Google Cloud are launching a new approach to paid providers that process member bills in real time. By developing a scalable cloud platform that integrates the solutions of other Blue Shield technology partners, companies will use automated processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to digitize their health insurance claims for billing information and bill payments. Greatly improves accuracy and timeliness.

This collaboration transforms the member experience by providing immediate information about out-of-pocket costs. This initiative also allows providers to understand the payments they can expect from Blue Shield and eliminate cumbersome management processes.

Lisa Davis, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Blue Shield of California, said: “We are rethinking health care by providing instant billing information that is digital, personalized, transparent and easy to understand.”

Over time, Blue Shield plans to extend its initiative to all providers, plan types, categories of complaints processed, and health information exchange.

A 2019 survey of the US healthcare system found that out of $ 3.6 trillion in health care costs annually, $ 265.6 billion was wasted due to management complexity. Most are related to health insurance payments and can take several days or more. As a result, members often wonder what they will ultimately pay for their health care, and it is uncertain when their health care providers will pay for the service.

Integrating technologies from Google Cloud and BlueShield’s other healthcare technology partners, BlueShield will standardize datasets and help expand our ongoing commitment to transforming and automating billing and billing payment systems. This allows members and providers to know exactly what they can expect when care is provided. ..

Aashima Gupta, Director of Global Healthcare Solutions on Google Cloud, said: .. “This plan, which provides clear, concise and accurate medical billing information, leads to the creation of a national model that enables instant understanding of all medical billing and eliminates the friction between consumers and providers.”

This collaboration is the latest example of Blue Shield’s Health Reimagined strategy. This is an ambitious effort in a non-profit health plan to transform the health care of individuals, families, providers, and the California community.

About Blue Shield in California

The Blue Shield of California strives to build a sustainable and affordable medical system for family and friends. The Blue Shield of California is an independent member of the Blue Shield of California, a tax, non-profit organization with over 4.6 million members, over 7,500 employees and over $ 21 billion in annual revenue. Blue Shield of California and its affiliates, founded in San Francisco in 1939 and now headquartered in Oakland, offer health, dentistry, vision, Medicaid, and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. .. Over the past four years, the company has donated more than $ 150 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation to influence the California community.

For more information on the Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com.

Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To download multimedia, view the original content.

Source California Blue Shield

The above press release was kindly provided by PR Newswire. The views, opinions and statements of the press release are not endorsed by the Gray Media Group, Gray Media Group, Inc. It does not necessarily represent or reflect the views, opinions or statements of.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webcenterfairbanks.com/prnewswire/2021/10/18/blue-shield-california-google-cloud-collaborate-transform-medical-billing-by-bringing-real-time-reimbursement-information-providers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos