Review: Apple Watch Series 7 is all about big screens





This is a review of the Apples Watch Series 7 and is priced at 429 (41mm) or 459 (45mm). There aren’t many upgraded features, but it’s a worthwhile purchase for anyone who has a watch that’s more than three years old. It also gives you a high score as an entry point into the Apples Watch ecosystem.

In summary, here are the pros and cons.

-Advantages: Larger display, faster charging, stronger glass

Cons: No new sensor, same moderate battery life

Before we get into the feature, let’s first get one out of the way. ApplesWatch will check if the new Series 7 or lower SE and Series 3 models are the best smartwatches available for iPhone users. ..

I’ve tested almost all of today’s mainstream smartwatches, but nothing really comes close to iPhone users unless they’re a hardcore fitness enthusiast or need a very long battery life.

That said, there aren’t many upgrades between this year’s Series 7 models and last year’s Series 6. In fact, I’ve only tested one (and two less) major upgrades to this Watch Series 7. one week.

Choose

The screen of Apples’ new Watch Series 7 (right) is 20pc larger than last year’s Series 6 (left).Photo: Adrian Weckler

That’s that big screen. Apple has increased the display by 20pc (1mm) without making the entire watch noticeably larger on the wrist. You can tell the difference as soon as you switch it on. Everything seems a bit big, easy to read and easy to tap.

This is a boon for the elderly and those with poor eyesight, but for those who want a less noticeable presence on their wrists but need a decent sized display, it opens up new tailoring possibilities. The smaller Watch 7 model is 41mm, and the older Apple Watch is a bit further away from 42mm. However, the overall size of the wrist watch is much smaller than the original large Apple Watch, as the extra screen area comes primarily at the expense of the bezel. For me, this is a very underrated wearability issue. Some people like the idea of ​​Apple Watch features, but don’t like the tailoring impression of wearing a minicomputer on their wrist. They now have far better options than they did a few years ago.

Choose

Apple Watch Series 7 has five colors, including green.Photo: Adrian Weckler

Do any of the other Watch 7 upgrades stand out in everyday use?

Some kind. The box includes a USB-C cable for faster charging. This is especially useful if you need a quick charge at night (8-10 minutes of charging can give your watch 8 hours of night life).

And it features a dustproof IPX6 rating, plus a tougher, more scratch-resistant, and crack-resistant screen. I’ve never really had a problem with a damaged Apple Watch display.

There are also some small additional attractions, such as two new watch faces. One of them (contour) bleeds numbers to the edge of the screen.

And there are some new colors. My test model was very dark green and could pass almost black. Other colors (only available on Watch 7) are Blue, Starlight, Midnight and Product Red. Overall, I like colors.

However, there are no new health sensors or other major functional differences between Series 7 and Series 6 last year. Battery life, the biggest issue Apple Watch owners want to improve, is about the same in about 18 hours under normal use (although it can easily double if you don’t use it often for fitness or play. Masu) Content).

That’s why the larger display on the Watch 7s is overwhelmingly the reason to consider upgrading to it or getting it as your first Apple Watch.

Choose

Apple Watch Series 7 with new contour watch face.Photo: Adrian Weckler

This spurs two basic questions for most people. (I) Is this a sufficient upgrade to seduce existing watch owners? (Ii) And is it enough to seduce those who have ever refrained from getting it?

The first question seems simple and can be divided into two parts. If you have a Watch Series 4 (2018) or earlier, it’s easy enough here to justify your upgrade. People using these older models will not be able to use the always-on screen (important in my view) or more advanced health sensors such as ECG and blood oxygen measurements.

However, if you are using a Series 5 (2019) or Series 6 (2020) watch with most or all of the better health sensors, the rationale for the upgrade is much narrower. It mainly returns to the screen size.

The second question is probably at the heart of the matter: Is this Apple Watch appealing to anyone you’ve never had before?

It’s worth summarizing what the Apple Watch is and what it isn’t. As I said above, it’s the most capable overall smartwatch out there for iPhone users (it doesn’t work with Android watches). No other smartwatch offers a combination of fitness, health, music control, maps and payments as comprehensively or simply as this device. You’ll love it for a little bit, like the ability to bypass iPhone’s Face ID and PIN code while wearing a mask. And with growing health concerns, from fall detection technology to arrhythmia warnings, watches are becoming more and more attractive to the elderly.

As I’ve seen, the Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to be a bit more attractive than previous versions, as the large screen makes it easy for beginners to move the Watch. Is this a better choice than the 299 Midtear Watch SE, starting at 429? For me, the only difference is the extra screen size and ECG and blood oxygen sensor, neither of which is in the SE model, it’s a toss-up. However, the clincher is a display that is always on. On SE or entry-level Series 3 models, you need to flick your wrist up to see basic information such as time. In Series 7, the dimming version of the main screen is always on, so you can wake up at a glance without having to flick the clock once or twice. So if you get an Apple Watch, it’s better to go all-in to add 129.

