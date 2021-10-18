The $ 6,000 MacBook Pro is the real thing you can buy right now.





The new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $ 2,499, but if you decide to upgrade your hardware, the price can go up quickly.

Apple

Apple unveiled two new MacBook Pro laptops at a hardware event on Monday fall. Both promise significant performance gains thanks to the company’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. The larger 16-inch model of the two starts at $ 2,499 ($ ​​2,399,3,749 AU), but this is just the basic configuration. (Apple also announced a 14-inch model starting at $ 1,999.) How much would it cost to add all the upgrades Apple offers?

Well, if you say the answer is $ 6,099 (5,899, AU $ 9,149), do you believe me? Let’s continue scrolling and perform math.

As I said, you start with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. It starts at $ 2,499. At this price, you can get an M1 Pro model with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of solid-state storage. You need a more powerful M1 Max model that offers a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and 1TB SSD. This upgrade alone adds $ 1,000 to the base price of $ 3,499.

From there, the first optional upgrade is to double the integrated memory from 32GB to 64GB. This will increase your bill by $ 400. Next is SSD. The M1Max model starts at 1TB, but can be doubled to $ 400 for 2TB, quadrupled to $ 1,000 for 4TB, and quadrupled to $ 2,200 for 8TB.

Behold, the giant of buying laptops.

Screenshots by Apple / Ry Crist / CNET

We want the best of all, so let’s make it a cool 8TB storage. In addition to the additional unified memory, this is an additional charge worth $ 2,600, which is enough to exceed the base price of the M1 Pro model and bring the total cost to $ 6,099.

It doesn’t take into account the option of pre-installing software on the machine: Final Cut Pro for video editing and Logic Pro for music production. The two will ring for an additional charge of $ 300 and $ 200, respectively. So if you add both to your mix, the actual cost jumps to $ 6,599.

Still, stick with the hardware and call it as it is-a fully kitted 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1Max chip and all the upgrades Apple sells for less than $ 6,100. That said, as my colleague Eli Blumenthal pointed out beneficially, the price drops to $ 5,539 with a student discount. So, you know, there is it.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro, on the other hand, starts at $ 1,999 (1,899, AU $ 2,999), but when loaded with each upgrade offered by Apple (M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB Unified Memory, 8TB SSD). , The price jumps all the way to $ 5,899. As some additional context, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with last year’s plain M1 chip has an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16 GB of unified memory, and 2 TB of SSD storage.

In any case, after you get the chance to test drive these new laptops, pay attention to the whole first impression of CNET. Verdict Possibility: The $ 6,099 model is probably far more laptop than most people need.

At the event on Monday, Apple also announced the AirPods 3, the new HomePod Mini color, and Apple Music’s “Voice” plan. You can see everything announced at Apple’s “Unleashed” launch here.

