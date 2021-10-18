Joe Rogan says Google is hiding information about “vaccine-related deaths” – OutKick





Washington and Silicon Valley leaders consider Joe Rogan a threat because he reveals their intentions rather than their flaws. The second is a much larger result.

In a JRE episode with former New York Times writer Alex Berenson last week, Logan claimed that Google’s search engine intentionally hid information about “vaccine-related deaths.”

Via Blaze:

“That’s also one of the reasons I stopped using Google to search for things,” Logan said. “They are doing something to curate the information. For example, if I wanted to find a specific case about people who died from vaccine-related injuries, I had to go to DuckDuckGo. I’m on Google. I didn’t find them, and I think “OK, well, this is crazy.” Like “You guys are hiding information”.

“I’m looking for very specific people and very specific cases. I have a CDC website. I have an article about disinformation attached to a vaccine. Vaccines are safe and effective. Is, like peanuts, safe and effective in most parts, do you know?

Google has not responded to Logan’s claim.

Currently, Google’s algorithm is different from, for example, DuckDuckGo’s algorithm. After the 2020 elections, a survey found that, as you might expect, Google had a clear political prejudice.

According to research psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein, Google’s search results in the weeks and months before the election were “strongly biased towards the Democratic Party.”

“Bias was shown in almost all demographics,” Epstein told Tucker Carlson in November. “This includes conservatives. Conservatives have more liberal biased search results than liberals.

“We found a period when voting reminders on Google’s homepage were only sent to liberals,” Epstein adds. “One of our conservative field agents did not receive a voting reminder.”

Therefore, while Logan’s claim is instinctive and unproven, it is undeniable that Google arbitrarily interferes with what the user sees. Therefore, Google should not benefit from any suspicion, whether it is a vaccine-related death suspicion or an opinion piece.

Rogan is almost entirely on Google. Last year he took his full-length episode from YouTube to Spotify. Logan then approved the Brave Web Browser, a privacy-focused alternative response to Google Chrome.

Also, enter “Joe Rogan” in Google. The result is far from flattering.

