Valve announces Deck Verified, allowing users to see games running on their new portable Steam Deck device.





Valve Software is introducing a new gaming system to Steam on the digital storefront. With Deck Verified, users can see at a glance which games in their library are compatible with Steam Deck, Valves’ upcoming portable gaming PC.

At the time of writing, there were 59,709 applications available on Steam at noon PT on October 18th, most of them video games. (If certain content categories are blocked in the settings menu, certain Steam accounts may be less visible.) Valve examines the entire Steam library and identifies each game based on what it does on the Steam deck. Will be assigned to the category of.

These categories are currently only intended to show if a particular game works in a deck. The game will be labeled with one of four labels: validated, playable, unsupported, or unknown, depending on Valves’ rating.

The current four categories, broadly speaking, work quickly, work with some effort, don’t work, and haven’t been checked yet. (Valve image)

Confirmed games will work immediately as intended on Steam Deck, while Playable games will run, but users may need to make some manual adjustments in advance.

That adjustment may include character naming using an on-screen keyboard, adjusting graphic settings, or touchscreen navigation, and Valve provides its own Team Fortress 2 as an example. This suggests that the Playable category includes MMORPGs, community-focused games, and those that require additional user registration.

Review: Steam Deck Practice: What to expect from a Valves portable and powerful gaming PC:

Unsupported games cannot be played in the deck at all. This may be due to the need for additional hardware such as a virtual reality headset (Valves Half-Life: Alyx, etc.), which may currently be incompatible with the Proton compatibility layer that allows Windows games to run on Steam Decks Linux-based operating systems. There is sex. .. Finally, the games listed as Unknown have not yet been rated by Valve.

In particular, the deck-verified category does not contain important components. There are likely to be many games that work perfectly on the deck, but none have been built for a 7-inch screen or handheld control scheme.

For example, playing Ascent on the Valve Office deck this year was difficult due to the small screen. I can’t imagine a real-time strategy game like Total War working well with a deck in portable mode. Of course, you can also connect your deck to a monitor, keyboard and mouse to play these games in desktop mode.

Efforts to categorize Steam libraries for deck compatibility are also interesting in that they represent the single most persistent audit of Steam libraries that Valve has publicly conducted to date.

Valve typically leaves the moderation of Steam content to the user. As a result, occasional fraudulent games and bad ideas continue to hit the market on the platform. It’s hard to imagine going through the DeckVerified classification process without finding some releases that you don’t want to be posted on Steam.

