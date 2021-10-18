Manatees Wardell is Animal Crossing’s latest breakout star





If you were near Wardell, you would be looking at the stars too. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Between the upcoming major free updates and the downloadable content of Paid Happy Home Paradise, Nintendo announced a lot last Friday for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But none of these announcements, even the resurrection of the legendary frog chair, are as important as our new friend, Manatee Wardell.

Decorated with what looks like the official costume of the Paradise Planning team, Manatees’ Wardell looks sharp with island-inspired button-ups and beige khaki vegetation. Despite the fact that DLC trailer villagers wear regular-sized hats, for some reason Wardells Chapo is relatively small, playfully sitting on a tuft of brown hair.

Any bouncing monkey with adorable big eyes, like Nico, a little colleague of Wardels, can be cute. Love the little monkey is easy and obvious. Do you love huge manatees with beaded eyes? It’s the love that comes when we really appreciate everything a person or anthropomorphic animal has to offer.

Someone forgot to send a uniform note to the dog. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Wardell is a newcomer to the Animal Crossing series, but fans think he may be a relative of his old friend Wendell the Wallace. In the original Animal Crossing, Wendell was a travel artist / merchant who sometimes sold wallpapers to your villagers. Animal Crossing: Wild World Wendell has begun exchanging his custom patterns for food. This barter plan followed Animal Crossing: Cityfolk and New Reef. Sadly, Wendell wasn’t found anywhere in New Horizons, but now he has a sea cow that may or may not be a relative of our energetic, fang-filled friend.

What do we know about Wardell? Apart from his profession as a member of the Paradise Planning Team, Wardell in Manatees is an excellent subject of Animal Crossing fan art, and dozens of excellent paintings have emerged since his major debut. We know he is adorable as a whole. To quote one of my Twitter interrelationships, please tell me: Who is your favorite Animal Crossing character, and why is it Wardell?

Also, Nintendo’s official screenshots show that Wardell, along with the rest of the Paradise Panning Team, is a fan of island drinks.

Here to wreck with an animal friend.Screenshot: Nintendo

We still don’t know how Wardells’ personality works in-game, but we assume he’s a cheerful marine mammal with a golden heart, providing good advice and perhaps hugging. Was there.

Why can’t you love him?Screenshot: Nintendo

We look forward to standing by Manatees when Wardell joins the Animal Crossing crew as part of the Happy Home Paradise DLC on November 5th.

