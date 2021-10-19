Since we don’t have a new Apple monitor, here’s a high-resolution screen that’s perfect for your Mac.





Magnification / iMac with M1 has not been expanded yet.

Apple today hosted an autumn event. The protagonists of the show were the M1 Pro and M1 Max announced for the new MacBook Pro. I got the new AirPods and words on macOS Monterey, but everything was quiet in front of the display. The Apple Pro Display XDR remains Apple’s only stand-alone monitor, with the expectation that the 24-inch model announced in April will feature a large iMac with Apple Silicon. When you turn on macOS, we feel your pain. You can’t force Apple to release a new display, but you can round up a non-Apple PC monitor that’s worth considering if you need something right now.

But first let’s get something out of the way. Currently, nothing really competes with the iMac in terms of display resolution and computing power. All displays listed below are monitors only. There is no all-in-one PC here.

5K alternative

One of the biggest benefits of the iMac and Pro Display XDR is its ridiculous pixel count. Some iMacs are what Apple calls 4.5K resolution (4480 x 2520). And Pro Display XDR claims 6K, or 6016 x 3384. Neither resolution is common, and the 5K (5120 x 2880) option has more pixels than the iMac (14,745,600 vs. 11,289,600 pixels). However, the pixel density that affects the sharpness of the image depends on the size of each monitor.

LG27MD5KL-B

LG’s 27MD5KL-B costs $ 1,300 and offers a resolution of 5120 x 2880 on a 27-inch screen. Due to the small screen of the iMac, the pixel density is 218.7 pixels / inch (ppi) vs. 217.6 ppi, but you really need to get closer to notice the difference. You’ll soon notice that the LG is a bit larger (27 inches diagonal vs. 23.5 inches).

Both the LG27MD5KL-B and iMac boast up to 500 knits of brightness. Both claim coverage for the DCI-P3 color space, with LG said to reach 99%. In addition, the monitor runs on macOS, so you can fine-tune monitor settings such as brightness and volume from macOS.

You can take advantage of the Thunderbolt 3 port with 94 W Power Delivery and 3 USB-C (Gen 3) ports instead of the iMac’s 2-4 USB 4 ports (depending on your configuration).

MSI Prestige PS341WU

Enlarge / MSI Prestige PS341WU.OK, this is not a perfect 5K. It is an ultra-wide screen with a resolution of 5120 x 2160 (aspect ratio 21: 9). That’s 11,059,200 pixels, which is slightly below the number of iMacs. The pixel density is as low as 163.4ppi, but the display is also larger than the iMac.

The 450-knit display isn’t as bright as the iMac (and much darker than the Pro display). However, unlike USB-C, DisplayPort, and Apple displays, you can use HDMI, but the resolution is limited to 3840×2160.

The PS341WU is currently priced at $ 1,000.

LG34WK95U-W

Like the MSI display above, the LG34WK95U-W means sacrificing a bit of resolution (5120 x 2160), but with 98% coverage of the P3 and slightly higher contrast than the average IPS screen. You will get a claim (1,200: 1). Again, the screen is a smidgen dimmer than the iMac, but if the screen is this big, 450 knits will suffice for most indoor environments.

The display costs around $ 1,300, making Thunderbolt 3 Mac-friendly.

Ultra wide with many pixels

If you are looking for a lot of pixels, UltraWide is a good way to get them while capturing a lot of screen area. Pixel density is much lower than Apple monitors, but you can sacrifice some of it for an immersive screen.

Enlarge / Samsung 49 “CRG9. There are many ultra-wide 5120×1440, but if you want to get closer to the brightness and color match of your Apple display, take a look at the Samsung 49-inch CRG9, which is huge and costs $ 1,200.-More digestive It’s an easy price, but it also means that the display is hard to find a home. It requires up to 1,000 nits of brightness and 95% of P3, but here HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB- There is only A port.

The Philips 499P9H, on the other hand, has a built-in USB-C docking station. With the alleged 350 knit, the brightness isn’t as high as the display above, but its VA panel claims three times the contrast (3,000: 1) of a typical IPS panel.

