How to play Ghost of Verdansk Limited Time Mode in Call of Duty War Zone





The dark and eerie Verdansk is back at this year’s Call of Duty: Warzone’s The Haunting event. Also, itGhosts of Verdansk has a special new mode.

In Ghosts of Verdansk, when you die, you turn into a ghost instead of being sent to Gulag. Ghosts work the same way zombies did in Halloween mode last year. But this is a bit more unique in some respects.

There are some horrors in the thrills of unlocking weapons, skins to buy, and battle royale mode for a limited time, all starting on October 19th when haunting begins.

According to Activision, winning the Ghosts of Verdansk game is “one of the key challenges needed to unlock LAPA through the Warzone Challenge Set.” Therefore, use this important information to get the eerie victory royale.

Death is the time when fun begins

As ghosts, players have the special ability to help them in the fight against creatures. The abilities are:

Super Jump: Similar to a jump from a zombie royale, ghosts can charge and jump over the air to cover serious ground. Because ghosts have no body, they are lightweight and can float and slide after jumps and drops from high distances. Teleport: Another move option, with slower cooldowns, but ghosts can teleport short distances to quickly close gaps between them. Operators living with them. Spectral Blast: A stun attack in this range slows down the operator and nullifies the vehicle. Image by Activision

Players can hide and protect themselves from ghosts in an area called the Sacred Ground. These are marked with glowing blue circles and rays, as well as minimaps, and are “protected by supernatural magic that prevents ghosts from crossing.” Ghosts can also destroy these areas by hitting them enough times.

Ghosts damage live players by attacking them with melee attacks. When they defeat a player, they drop their souls. And with three souls, the ghost can be resurrected. Ghosts can also be revived by completing the last move of the downed player.

“Fear” mechanism

The Ghosts of Verdansk has a meter for the player’s “fear” level. Fear is for a limited time only and adds wrinkles to your normal battle royale experience by giving the player something to keep an eye on.

According to Activision, when the fear meter goes up, it can “begin to experience hallucinations that can be confusing.” When the meter reaches 100%, “it’s up to you to find it,” the company said.

The fear meter increases over time on its own, but it also increases when the following happens:

Kill or eliminate squads that see camp corpses and ghosts that are shot, hit enemy equipment, or cause kill streaks in the area.

Here’s how fear is reduced:

It remains intact as long as you stay in the sanctuary to complete the contract to revive your teammates to eliminate players and ghosts.

Other than that, it’s a battle royale as usual. When the game is over, turn over the hordes of spectra with the team to find a seat for the evacuation chopper, as the last standing team will win.

Haunting will be live on October 19th in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

