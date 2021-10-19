Apple announces HomePod Mini, colors during Apple event





Apple today announced the HomePod mini in three bold new colors: yellow, orange, and blue, giving users more ways to express their personality and style in every space.

Only 3.3 inches high, the HomePod mini offers a great music listening experience, Siri intelligence, and smart home features that incorporate privacy and security. The seamless integration between Apple products and services makes the HomePod mini the ultimate smart speaker for everyone. On Apple devices. The HomePod mini is available in white and space gray in addition to these new colors, with just a few color-matching details starting in November, including colored touch surfaces, mesh fabrics, volume icons, and woven power cables. It will be offered for $ 99.

The HomePod mini is now available in three bold new colors: orange, yellow, and blue, in addition to white and space gray. (Photo: Business Wire)

The HomePod mini sounds great, has access to over 90 million songs in Apple Music’s global catalog, and is tightly integrated with Apple devices, making it a must-have smart speaker for iPhone users. .. With new vibrant colors, the HomePod mini fits in even more places, protecting your privacy while delivering incredible sound, Siri power, and simple, secure smart home controls.

Loud sound of compact speakers

HomePod mini uses computational audio to provide a rich and detailed acoustic experience for maximum performance. To achieve loud sounds from such a compact design, the Apple S5 chip runs advanced software to analyze the unique characteristics of music. In addition, complex tuning models are applied to optimize loudness, adjust dynamic range, and control driver and passive radiator movement in real time. A pair of HomePod minis full-range driver, premium neodymium magnet, and force cancel passive radiator can generate deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

Apple-designed acoustic waveguides guide the flow of sound towards the bottom of the speakers for an immersive 360-degree audio experience. Not only does this design maintain richness and clarity, it also allows you to easily place your HomePod mini anywhere in your room and enjoy great sound from every angle. Placing HomePod mini-speakers in multiple rooms allows users to play the same music all over the house in perfect sync, or play different songs in each room. Placing two HomePod mini-speakers in the same room creates a stereo pair for an even more immersive experience when listening to music. Three microphone arrays listen to Hey Siri, and a fourth inward mic cancels the sound from the speakers, improving Siris’ ability to listen to audio requests while playing music.

HomePod mini Apple Music Voice

HomePod mini works with thousands of radio stations, including Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and the award-winning Apple Music 1 station, and popular music services such as Pandora and Deezer to bring entertainment to everyone. It is designed. 1 Apple Music offers over 90 million songs, all curated by world-class professionals and taste makers. Thousands of carefully selected playlists, including hundreds created specifically for the Apple Music Voice Plan. Over 25,000 exclusive radio episodes and other original content. With the introduction of this new subscription hierarchy, just ask Siri and more people will have hands-free access to this amazing catalog. 2

The ultimate smart speaker for iPhone users

When listening to music, podcasts, or making phone calls, users can bring their iPhone closer to the HomePod mini to seamlessly pass audio without missing a beat. This experience becomes even more magical with the U1-powered iPhone, which has visual, auditory, and tactile effects that make the devices feel physically connected as the sounds flow through each other. If your HomePod mini isn’t playing anything, and your iPhone is close to your speakers, personalized listening suggestions will automatically appear on your iPhone, giving you instant control without unlocking your iPhone. 3

Powerful intelligent assistant

With Siri’s intelligence, the HomePod mini provides iPhone customers with a personalized, deeply integrated experience. Siri recognizes the voices of up to six different household members, tailors music and podcasts to your liking, reads messages, reminders, notes, calendar appointments, makes and answers, and more. You can respond to personal requests. 4 Siri also provides users with personal updates for a quick snapshot of the day. Users can ask Hey Siri, what is my update? Listen to the latest news, weather, traffic conditions, reminders and calendar appointments with a single request.

Easy smart home control

The HomePod mini is a simple voice command for Siri to turn off lights, change temperatures, lock doors, set scenes, and control devices at specific times. You can easily control the accessories. Users can also get hands-free help by talking directly to various smart home accessories that are enabled on Siri. By design, Siri-enabled accessories relay requests through the user HomePod mini on the same network, providing the level of privacy customers expect from Apple.

Intercom provides a quick and easy way for people to connect at home. Users can send intercom messages from one HomePod mini to another HomePod mini, whether in different rooms, in a particular zone, or in multiple rooms throughout the house, and voice messages are automatic on the specified HomePod mini. Will be played. Intercom also works on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and CarPlay, so the whole family can receive intercom notifications and send intercom messages from the backyard on their way home or on the go.

Designed with privacy and security in mind

Privacy and security are the cornerstones of Apple’s hardware, software, and service design. The HomePod mini sends information to Apple servers only after Hey Siri is recognized locally on your device or after the user activates Siri with a touch. The request is not associated with the user’s Apple ID, and personal information is not used for Apple advertising purposes or sold to other organizations. The HomePod mini works with your iPhone to complete message and note requests on your device without disclosing information to Apple.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearecentralpa.com/tech-news/apple-introduces-homepod-mini-colors-during-apple-event/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos