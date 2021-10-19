Dead By Daylight sells some random Hellraiser NFTs





Image: Dead By Daylight

That eerie season! And nothing really scares like popular video games.

Earlier today, Dead By Daylight’s Twitter account posted this tweet, stating that developer Behavior worked with a vampire NFT licensing company to adapt the in-game model for use as an NFT. This means removing the model from the game and selling it to the suction cups.

However, what’s particularly annoying about this move is that, in addition to the inherent uselessness of the NFT itself, the Behavior only gives the opportunity to grant access to the next Hellraiser chapter of Dead by Daylight when purchasing an NFT. That’s what I’m saying. It’s an opportunity, not an access. So that stupid lottery too!

Not surprisingly, the response to the announcement’s tweet wasn’t positive, and fans replied:

-I think you guys missed the point of the movie you’re making money on

-So do you offer a refund for that chapter? Many people never wanted to spend money on anything related to nfts, so we had to disclose this before launch.

-I strongly oppose the spread of NFTs and am very disappointed to see my favorite games associated with NFTs.

-Even if you literally don’t care about the environmental impact of NFTs (amazing), Steam bans all games related to NFT transactions, so this isn’t a good scenario for anyone.

G / O media may receive fees

On the other hand, the game subreddit is even less responsive. But the situation is serious, but when Dead by Daylight fans made an interesting digging in the same subreddit, Hellraiser creator Clive Barker recently regained control of the franchise, but he officially regained control of the franchise until December. It turns out that this is the last desperate, without taking control of. Grab cash from current owner Park Avenue before delivery.

This means that it is unclear how much the developers are involved and how much was simply licensing transactions signed beyond their wage grade. If you’ve gone this far and still don’t know what NFTs are or why they are huge scams, here’s a very good recent explainer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/dead-by-daylight-is-selling-some-stupid-hellraiser-nfts-1847888652 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos