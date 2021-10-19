“Dead By Daylight” has appeared on NFT and fans are not satisfied





There was only a brief announcement from Behavior Interactive on Monday that Dead By Daylight was joining the NFT to infuriate the fan base.

The Masters of Horror NFT Collection is a collaboration between Behavior Interactive and Boss Protocol, a company that creates NFTs based on popular franchises. Purchasing the Masters of Horror NFT Collection from intoDead By Daylight may give you the Hellraiser chapter. And well, fans are very angry with this. Mainly due to the controversy surrounding NFTs and blockchain technology, which can have a negative impact on the environment.

Check out the full announcement from Behavior Interactive in the Masters of Horror NFT Collection below.

Behavior has worked with the Boss Protocol for several months to adapt the in-game model for use as an NFT and approve it before Pinhead was released on DbD. NFTs have the opportunity to grant access to the #Hellraiser chapter of DbD. pic.twitter.com/3ZZKq3uPYN

— Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) October 18, 2021

Everyone is targeting Dead By Daylight and its developers for this collaboration. This is currently a hot button issue in the video game industry. Companies like Valve have banned cryptocurrency games from Steam to Epic, and Behavior Interactive has spent a considerable amount of time jumping into this turmoil.

Below is a list of several reactions that condemn this announcement. From prominent industry figures like Ellen Rose and Patrick Klepek to artists like Trevor Henderson, the reaction is overwhelmingly negative. At least memes are interesting, but do I guess?

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Take a look at all your knowledge about NFTs and, yes, imagine that you can spend your time and resources creating NFTs for your game. How to scrape the barrel @DeadByBHVR.

— Jude Godlayer (@MermaidRoyal) October 18, 2021

Oh, it’s so sad that Dead By Daylight went offline forever https://t.co/1RrbHd0Uor

— Nash Crossing the 8th Dimension (@ Nash076) October 18, 2021

NFT DLC may be some of the most unfortunate strings I’ve ever been frustrated with typing. This shit should end now. https://t.co/Ir0eH4aNCn

— Ultima | # (@ UltimaShadowX) October 18, 2021

So do you offer a refund for that chapter? Many people never wanted to spend money on anything related to nfts, so we had to disclose this before launch.

— Creepy Cam (sick of the tunnel era) (@ theevilswithiin) October 18, 2021

You didn’t seriously tell any of your users that they were spending money on nfts lol

— Xploshi (@Xploshi) October 18, 2021

Not happy with all the nightmare-inducing characters they have, but the DBD here adds the scariest thing ever: NFT. https://t.co/6uwms2n6km

— Ellen Rose (@icklenellierose) October 18, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ftw.usatoday.com/lists/dead-by-daylight-ntfs-fans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

