Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 13.0: Complete patch notes and changes





A version 13.0 update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been released. This will properly add additional content from the Sora and Kingdom Hearts franchises to the game, as well as balance changes and bug fixes.

Sora is Fighters Pass Vol. The sixth and last fighter added to Ultimate as part of. 2. He is now available with a new Hollow Bastion Stage and very limited Kingdom Hearts music. Several new Mii Fighter costumes are also available as separate DLC.

Here is the complete patch note for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0. You can download it now.

off-line

The next spirit of the Kingdom Hearts series will appear in the Vault menu shop.

RikuKairiRoxasAxelXionTerraVentusAqua

The following spirits will appear on the spirit board and shop.

Universal

The following downloadable content will be available after purchase.

Sora Challenger Pack Jud Hat Octing Wig Doom Slayer Helmet and Armor Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience Game balance adjustments have been made to the vulnerability. Reduced JigglypuffBackAirAttack vulnerability. Reduced vulnerability during landing. JigglypuffDownwardThrow Reduced firing range. Reduced vulnerability. Dr. Mario Neutral Air Attack Increased the firing range of high damage windows. MarioUp Air Attack Increased attack power and maintained firing range. Mario Down Air Attack Attack Speed ​​Increased Dr. MarioSideSpecial Hit detection duration has been increased. Mario Down Special Increased the speed at which Super Armor is activated by ground movement Zelda Neutral Attack 1 Reduced Vulnerability Zelda Rally Attack Increased Power Zelda Up Smash Attack Increased Launch Distance Zelda Down Smash Attack Increased Launch Distance Zelda Down Air Attack High Damage Range Extended The high damage range of the high damage part of the attack has been expanded. LucarioSideTiltAttack Extends the firing range of the second attack. LucarioDownTiltAttack Increased attack speed. Rosalina & LumaDown Smash Attack Around. Extended launch range for Luma attacks Rosetta and Lumaside Special Luma will follow you when using aerial movement. Little Mac Up Tilt Attack Extends the duration of your opponent’s animation when hit by this attack. Increased power against Little McSide Smash Attack Shield. Use move with down input. LittleMacNeutralSpecialExtended Launch Distance Reducing Vulnerability When Using Movement on the Ground Increases speed and speeds movement LittleMacUpSpecial Allows you to pre-enter a second button press LittleMacUpSpecial RidleyMacDown Special launch distance for the last attack Ridley Side Special Increased Attack Power Increased time from slamming / drag animation to input another jump King K. Roll Up Tilt Increased Attack Power King K. Roll Side Smash Detection with increased attack hit time persists. The range at the start of movement will be longer. King K. The RoolForwardAirAttack vulnerability has been reduced. King K. RoolUpThrowExtended launch range. The IsabelleDownTiltAttack vulnerability has been reduced. The duration of the high damage portion of the IsabelleSideSmashAttack attack has been extended. IsabelleDown Smash Attack Extended launch range. Expanded attack range. IsabelleForwardThrow Extended launch range. IncineroarDow n Increased smash attack power. Extension of firing distance. IncineroarUpAirAttack Increases attack power and maintains firing range. IncineroarUpSpecial Increases attack power and maintains high damage window firing range during descent. Increased attack power and maintenance explosion of high damage window firing distance. Joker Final Smash Reduced downtime after the final smash. Hero Final Smash Reduced downtime after the final smash.

