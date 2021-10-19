Valve Steam Deck Compatibility Program Validates Portable Games





As SteamDecks launches in December 2021, Valve is taking time to see which titles work on portable machines for gamers. The site still promises your Steam library, but everywhere I was curious and a little skeptical about whether games built for PCs would actually work well on handheld devices running Linux.

The company recently opened an @ OnDeck Twitter account to highlight a demonstration of PC games running on Steam decks and today launched the Steam Deck Compatibility Program.

The Steam Deck compatibility label appears on all games published via Steam and falls into four categories. The highest level of validation has a green logo with a checkmark to indicate a game that works well on the Steam deck right out of the box.

Steam deck compatibility label image: valve

The next step is a renewable yellow exclamation mark. This means that you may need to manually adjust the settings to make them work. The other two marks are for games that are simply unknown because they are not supported by the Steam deck or have not been tested yet.

Image: Valve

Verified games run on an on-screen keyboard, support Steam Deck’s native resolution, have full OS support, and allow you to navigate menus using a controller. The first page of the built-in store only shows confirmed games, but you can browse or search the entire store.

Valve also has information for developers to ensure that the game supports portable PCs and procedures, and anyone can submit a title for review. Important games can be reviewed even if they haven’t been submitted manually, and developers can submit titles for review prior to release. One thing to keep in mind is that even if a developer finds his game unsuitable for a Steam deck, there’s no way to hide it from the machine’s built-in store. Valve says it wants to help customers find the right product for their specific goals and desires, rather than completely restricting access to some products.

For PC games, compatibility and configuration between different devices has always been an advantage and a disadvantage. Everything from special control schemes to anti-cheat software can cause problems. It’s nice to see Valve actively taking steps to find out which titles will work right away. Now you need to see which games don’t pass the test.

This is @ondeck, the official Steam Deck Twitter account. Share production updates, posts from developers with development kits around the world, and videos of the games the Steam Deck team is playing. Please tell me the game you want to see on the deck! pic.twitter.com/IhS0fM1NHL

Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 14, 2021

