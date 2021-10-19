Twitch had a “don’t ban” list to prevent big-time streamers from being stopped because they were “something stupid.”





One of the more interesting things to get out of the recent Twitch mega leak is the existence of the so-called “no ban list”. This is a noteworthy list of streamers who must not suspend or ban their account for violating the rules. However, according to the Washington Post report (and a detailed survey of the list), this is not a complete exemption from the platform’s most popular (and profitable) personality rules, but is intended to be maintained. It’s a kind of pre-moderation system. Well-known streamers aren’t given boots due to minor violations or misunderstandings.

“This was a way to quickly show the banner to the manager on duty so that we wouldn’t blindly ban another manager or prominent staff. [member] For something stupid, “a former Twitch administrator told the site.

The list is pretty old. According to sources, this was about five years old and was intended to be used with an internal tool called “BetterDesk” that is no longer used on Twitch. The age on the list reflects how much Twitch has changed over the last five years. Prevented nick_28t, audiusaofficial, and ageprimesp from being banned from streaming “non-game” content. Twitch didn’t allow non-gaming streams until it launched Twitch Creative in late 2015 and hosted a superbly healthy Bob Ross Marathon. TwitchIRL didn’t follow until a year later.

The “don’t ban” list was like “don’t ban this channel with x”. [list]Another former employee told The Washington Post.[It was] Basically, how to add a red notification to your report [a] A channel for the administrator working on the report to be aware that there is some agreement or that the channel can do certain things. Often used to allow what is now called an IRL stream. “

Some streamers in the list appear to have a certain level of protection from widespread bad behavior. For example, complaints about the infamous toxic streamers RiceGum and loltyler1 have been raised to specific moderators rather than responding immediately. The other entries in the list are explicitly intended to avoid false actions based on more specific situations.

The Geek and Sundry channels are “Non-gaming at Gaming Talk Shows” (this list existed before Twitch became the current relatively widespread streaming platform), and Djwheat—Twitch moderator Marcus ” It was never stopped because of “dj WHEAT”. Graham — There is a “minor” marker because it often takes children to the stream and reports about streaming with minors. Almighty “not banned for literally any reason” belongs to Twitch co-founder and CEO Emmett “Sarbandia” Shear. However, my favorite should be the “inappropriate username” flag for the jobranal327 account. You can guess this is due to a specific 4-character string in the middle of the Twitch handle.

A Twitch spokesman confirmed that the list was out of date and unused. In fact, the entire moderation system in which the list was built no longer exists. Reviews of complaints about Twitch partners were previously promoted to another Partner Conduct team, but in 2019 the system changed so that all streamer complaints are now handled by Twitch’s Trust and Safety Operations. rice field. The purpose of this change was to ensure a more consistent and standardized moderation for all streamers on the platform.

Some of Twitch’s moderation issues remain a mystery, such as the 2020 ban on one of the most popular streamers, Dr Disrespect, but Twitch hasn’t yet announced why. And other notable bans seem to indicate that companies are willing to drop popular numbers, at least in some cases. Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, one of Twitch’s most profitable streamers, has recently returned to the platform after being suspended for the fifth time in two years.

