The Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro’s 140-watt USB-C charger is the most powerful ever

Apple was proud of how efficient the new MacBook Pro laptop was at its debut on Monday, but Apple’s most power-consuming laptop charger, the rugged 140-watt brick, is the biggest of the new laptops. Needed to replenish things.

Apple’s previous 16-inch MacBook Pro, which uses an Intel processor that Apple has kicked out of the Mac family, came with a 96-watt charger. The 140-watt charger, which comes only with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, powers either the laptop’s USB-C port or the revived MagSafe charging port, depending on the cable that connects to the charger’s USB-C port. Can be supplied.

“MagSafe 3 has a new design that supports more power to the system,” Mac Product Line Manager Shruti Haldea said at the launch event. High power charging also works with the USB-C port on your laptop. This is due to this year’s new standard, which raises USB charging power to 240 watts.

Support for the new USB-C standard is important for anyone who wants to use Apple’s charger with other devices or with a third-party charger with Apple’s new MacBook Pro.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the same battery size of 100 watt-hours as its predecessor, but with built-in fast-charging technology, customers can quickly access the charger to inject more power. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is available in configurations with small 67-watt and 96-watt chargers, has a 70-watt battery, and is about 20% larger than the replacement Intel-based model.

The high-power charger didn’t surprise Benson Leung, a Google engineer working on USB-C technology, including tracking early issues. “Apple was instrumental in proposing a new voltage level to the USB working group, so it makes sense that they were planning to release their first implementation,” he said on Monday. Said in a Reddit post.

He added that the rapid support for the new high-power USB parallels Apple and Google’s early adoption of USB-C in 2016. The two companies helped set the standards, which allowed them to quickly support the new technology, Leung added.

Apple’s new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops feature their own M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. At the MacBook Pro launch event, Apple also unveiled a colorful HomePod Mini smart speaker with AirPods 3 and above.

USB is expanding its influence in the technology industry by expanding from data transfer obligations to charging, initially in phones and other small devices, and more recently in laptops. This is good news for consumers who can charge the batteries of laptops, headphones, tablets, phones, game consoles and other products with the same charger.

One area that USB does not reach is high-end laptops for gaming, which require up to 100 watts or more that USB can supply. To address this, the USB Implementers Forum Standard Group has expanded USB charging with several new levels this year, up to a charging level of 240 watts.

The USB-IF power supply standard controls power levels so that high power chargers do not damage low power devices.

Apple sells the 140W charger separately for $ 99, but it doesn’t include a charging cable.

