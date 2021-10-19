Apple has dropped Intel into the biggest MacBook Pro overhaul in a few years





Apple Inc. has taken the most aggressive steps to date to remove Intel Corp. chips from computers, announcing a more powerful homemade Mac processor with a complete renewal of the MacBook Pro laptop computer. bottom.

The company exhibited chips at an event called Unleashed on Monday, which also included the latest audio products. According to Apple, the new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70% faster than the previous M1. We also announced a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding a larger screen, MagSafe charging, and better resolution.

With new processors and devices, Apple is head-on with the high-end chips that Intel has been providing to MacBook Pros and other top-end Macs for nearly 15 years. Last year, Apple began migrating low-end Macs to its own M1 Apple Silicon chip. However, the new chip has a bolder stroke and aims to far outperform Intel’s top-performing products.

After the event, Apple’s share price rose 1.2% to close at $ 146.55. They increased by 9.2% this year until the end of last week.

The chip contains a total of 10 CPU cores, from 8 of the M1 chips to the components that handle the processing. The 10 cores are divided into 8 high performance cores and 2 cores for tasks that require less energy. This is compared to the M1’s four high-performance cores and four low-performance cores.

Apple has also improved the graphics performance of the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which come with 16 and 32 graphics cores, respectively. This is an upgrade from the 7-core or 8-core option offered on the M1 Mac. According to Apple, the graphics performance of the M1 Max is four times faster than the previous M1 chip, and the M1 Pro is twice as fast. It’s also 13 times faster than previous Intel models.

The M1 Pro supports 32GB of memory, while the M1Max has a maximum of 64GB. This is an increase from the 8GB or 16GB offered by the M1.

The new chip is at the heart of the most important updates for the MacBook Pro since 2016. The new model is available in 14.2 and 16.2 inch screen sizes, and like the latest iPad Pro, the display uses a mini LED panel. The technology improves color reproducibility. Also, thanks to the new display cutout, the side borders of the screen are 24% thinner and the top borders are 60% thinner. This feature, also known as the notch, makes the display look like an iPhone display.

The new model has an updated boxer look and lacks the controversial touchbar and touchscreen strips introduced in the 2016 redesign. Apple has replaced the touchbar with a new circular fingerprint scanner and larger physical function keys. In addition to undoing the changes from the previous version, Apple is restoring three ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a MagSafe charge that users missed after removing them five years ago.

The display also includes ProMotion. This is a feature that allows you to reach higher screen refresh rates and make the overall experience smoother. Apple added similar functionality to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in September. The company has also added a 1080 progressive scan video chat camera to improve components that previous MacBook Pro users felt were substandard. The microphone and speakers have also been upgraded.

The HDMI connection makes it easy to connect your laptop to your TV or external monitor. The SD card slot is a convenient product for photographers on the go. MagSafe, meanwhile, will return to the MacBook Pro after this feature was added to the iPhone 12 last year. I am using a magnetic charging adapter for my laptop. This means that if the charging cord trips, it will pull the computer instead of rolling it to the floor.

According to Apple, the new 16-inch model can reach up to 21 hours of battery life when watching video, while the smaller 14-inch model has 17 hours. These products also support a new fast charging feature that allows you to quickly charge your laptop’s battery from zero to 50%.

Despite the growth of wearables and other mobile devices over the past few years, the Mac remains Apple’s stable seller. Last year, computer line sales were about $ 30 billion, or about 10%. Macs are also gaining market share. According to IDC data, it accounted for about 9% of the global personal computer market in the third quarter, with shipments up 10% year-on-year. This made Apple the second largest profit in the PC market after Dell Technologies Inc.

One of the challenges Apple may face with the new MacBook Pro is the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new computer will be available Monday and next week, starting at $ 1,999 for the 14-inch model and $ 2,499 for the 16-inch model, but delays in shipping have hampered other recent launches. Customers looking to order Apple’s latest iPhones, watches, and iPads are told that the product will not be delivered until November or December.

Last year, Apple updated its low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chip, and so did the MacBook Air and Mac mini. This year, we’ve redesigned the iMac desktop with a new screen, a different design, and an M1 chip. Apple had previously stated that it would complete the transition from Intel in 2022.

