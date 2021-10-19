[Prcommande] Smartphone 6,4 “Google Pixel 6





Hi guys,

After a very long investigation, I finally got the necessary evidence to prove the content of the offer below.

Offers related to France’s new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, with a Dealabs exclusive offer to be announced tomorrow at 7pm.

Pre-order Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro from October 19-27, 2021 from the following brands and submit the form at the following site to get your Bose 700 headset for free (Tomorrow October 19, 2021) 7 pm) pixel-offers.com/hea…-List of FR participating brands: Google Store, Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, Bouygues Telecom, B & You, SFR, Red, Orange, Sosh.

Delivery will be from October 28, the release date.

At the bottom of the description are the full terms and conditions for the Bose 700 promotion.

The Pixel 6 is priced at 649 and the Pixel 6 Pro is priced at 899 (so far, only the 128GB version is available).

Pixel 6 video presentations and Bose 700 promotional proofs have been excluded.

Available Colors: Pixel 6: 1 has 2 colors. Carbon black: 2. Ocean Gray: Pixel 6 Pro Single Color, Carbon Black: Pixel 6 Detailed Technical Features | <> | Pixel 6 Pro: (| <> | Lines without symbols are the same as the Pixel 6 model and Pixel 6 Pro specifications Shows)

Notch 6.4 inch (163 mm) full screen display | <> | 6.7 inch (170 mm) full screen display 20: 9 aspect ratio | <> | 19.5 Format: 9OLED FHD + (1080 x 2400 pixels) 411 ppi | <> | OLED QHD + (1440 x 3120 pixels) LTPO 512 dpi Smooth display (up to 90 Hz) | <> | Fluid display (up to 120 Hz) Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Glass Always on mode (in brief and on call) High brightness mode Contrast ratio> 1,000,000: 1 HDR compatibility Maximum depth 24 bits or 16 million colors

Dimensions and Weight Height 6.2 x Width 2.9 x Depth 0.4 (inch) | <> | Height 6.5 x Width 3.0 x Depth 0.4 (inch) Height 158.6 x Width 74.8 x Depth 8.9 (mm) | <> | Height 163.9 x Width 75.9 x Depth 8.9 (mm) 207 g | <> | 210 g

Battery and Charging 24 Hours Autonomy Ultra Battery Saving Device Up to 48 Hours Autonomy Minimum 4,524mAh | <> | Minimum 4,905mAh Standard 4,614mAh | <> | Standard 5,003mAh Fast Charge, Up to 50% Charge in Approximately 30 Minutes , PD 3.0 PPS compatible Google USB-C 30W charger (sold separately) Qi certified high speed wireless charging battery sharing

Memory and Storage 8GB LPDDR5RAM | <> | 12GB LPDDR5RAM 128GB UFS3.1 Storage | <> | 128GB / 256GB UFS3.1 Storage

Processor Google Tensor Titan M2 Security Processor

Security End-to-end security designed by Google Multi-layer hardware security: Security kernel, TitanM2 security coprocessor, and Trusty (safe runtime environment) security update for at least 5 years

Rear Camera 50MP Quad Bayer Wide Angle Sensor with Octa PD Technology 1.2m Pixel Width / 1.85 Aperture 82 Field Image Sensor Size 1 / 1.31inch High resolution zoom up to 7x

12MP super wide-angle lens 1.25m pixel width / 2.2 aperture 114 field lens correction

None | <> | 48 Megapixel Lens No Camera | <> | 0.8m Pixel Width None | <> | / Open from 3.5 None | <> | 23.5 No Field of View | <> | Image Sensor Size 1/2 Inch None | <> | No 4x optical zoom | <> | High resolution zoom with up to 20x telephoto lens

LDAF (Laser Autofocus) Sensor Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) | <> | Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) Spectrum with Wide-angle Lens and Telephoto Lens and Flicker Sensor Quick Camera Launched

Front camera 8 mgapixels | <> | 11.1 mgapixels 1.12m pixel width | <> | 1.22m pixel width / 2 aperture | <> | / 2.2 Aperture fixed focus 84 wide-angle field of view | <> | 94 ultra-wide-angle field of view

Camera Features Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, Real Tone, Anti-Blur, Panorama, Manual White Balance, Folder Lock, Night Vision Mode, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, High Resolution Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Frequent Faces , Double exposure control, live HDR +, panoramic shot.

VidoCamra arrireEnregistrement vido 4K 30 FPS, 60 FPS Enregistrement vido 1080p 30 FPS, 60 FPS

No front camla | <> | 4K 30FPS video recording 1080p 30FPS video recording

Slow motion with up to 240 FPS 4K accelerated view with stabilization

Sensor Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor AccrrometerGyroscopeMagntometerBarometer

SIM card Dual SIM card (nano SIM and eSIM)

Connection and localization Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 6 GHz, HE160, MIMO Bluetooth v5.2, with dual antennas for improved quality and connectivity

Included 1m USB-C-USB-C Cable (USB 2.0) Quick Start Guide Quick Switch Adapter SIM Card Tool Google Pixel USB-C Headphones

Bose 700 Promotion Terms of Use: 1. If Participants Pre-Order or Purchase New Google Pixel Products (Excluding Used or Refurbished Products) Listed in Table 1 below (Eligible Products), Google Store, Fnac, Darty, Boulanger, Bouygues Telecom, B & You, SFR, Metropolitan France (participating resellers) Red, Orange, Sosh (promotion period) from October 19, 2021 (7:01 pm CEST) to October 27, 2021 (11:59 pm CEST) Participants (subject to full compliance) of these Terms of Use (Promotion Terms) will be billed to Opia Limited (Administrator), who manages this promotion on behalf of Google, during the billing period (defined below). Send an award request (shown in Table 1 below) to Commerce Ltd (Organizer). To qualify for the promotion, participants must purchase the selected product in the same region (ie, Metropolitan France) as the home address used to submit the request (defined below). Pixel6, Google Pixel 6 Pro Reward Bose 700 Noise Reduction Headphones

2. This promotion is only for natural persons aged 18 and over who live in addresses in the French metropolitan area (participants). Companies cannot participate in this promotion. For the avoidance of doubt, email tracking addresses (and similar services) are explicitly excluded from this promotion and participants will not be eligible for compensation if such addresses are used anyway. Google employees, participating resellers, and anyone who has a direct or indirect business relationship with the promotion, or its close relatives, may not participate in the promotion. Four. Regardless of the number of eligible products purchased, you will be limited to two benefits per household during the promotion period. Five. This promotion does not affect the warranty or return policy contained in the box legally or otherwise available to participants. To participate in the promotion, participants must submit a reward request on pixel-offers.com/hea…-FR (request) within 14 to 45 days (request period) after purchasing the eligible product. .. To fill out the billing form, participants must provide the name and mailing address to which the reward will be delivered and upload a copy of the receipt, invoice, or proof of order such as an accompanying order confirmation. I have. Participating resellers. Applicants must also upload an image of the IMEI number of the target product. This number can be found on the box or in the settings of the target product. 7. For the purposes of this promotion, the purchase date is considered the first day. For example, the last day to submit a request for an eligible product ordered on October 19, 2021 is December 2, 2021 (11:59 pm CEST). .8. Participants will be notified by the administrator of approval or disapproval of the request within 4 business days of receiving a valid request (validity will be determined by the administrator). Participants will be notified using the email address entered in the application form. 9. Participants who provide incomplete or inaccurate information when submitting a request will be notified within 4 business days and have the option of providing the missing information within 7 days for the request to be approved (although). , Email address or phone number is correct in the application form). If you do not provide the required information within this period, your request will be rejected. If you cannot contact the participant using the phone number or email address provided on the application form, your application will be rejected. Participants can submit new requests if they comply with these promotional terms. If a participant cancels an order or delivery or returns an eligible product before submitting the request, the participant is not authorized to make the request and the administrator rejects such request. If a participant returns or cancels delivery of the Covered Product after submitting the request, the request will be invalidated and the participant will need to call the appropriate customer service number specified in Condition 13 to cancel the request immediately. there is. Google reserves the right to check with participating resellers. Whether the target product has been returned. 11. The administrator will endeavor to ship the benefits within 14-60 days of validating the corresponding request. In the event of unavoidable force or depletion of Reward Shares, the Administrator reserves the right to exchange the Reward for another Reward of equal or greater value than the Reward. Rewards are not transferable, refundable, or cash alternatives. 13. If participants do not receive a confirmation email, they are responsible for contacting the administrator’s customer service department by email to [email protected] or by phone at 0185 149 9621 (France) within 7 days of sending. I have. request.Local call charges

14. Unless otherwise stated, this promotion may not be used in combination with other promotions. The Organizer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject any request that it considers to be fraudulent, abusive or unfairly using the Promotion, or that does not comply with these Promotional Terms. The administrator reserves the right to carefully monitor the use of promotional sites, including the user’s IP address, in order to identify unauthorized use and disqualify such requests. Administrators comply with applicable data protection laws. 17. Neither the organizer nor the administrator shall be liable for any technical failure of the hardware, software, servers, websites, or any other failure or damage that may prevent participants from participating in the promotion. 18.18. All personal data collected by the administrator on behalf of the organizer in the name of the organizer for the purposes of this promotion will be retained and processed for promotional purposes only and will be in accordance with the organizer’s privacy policy. It is available below. Address: policies.google.com/? hl… = fr. Participants acknowledge that by submitting a request, information related to the anonymized request may be shared with the organizer. This promotion is governed by French law, with the exception of the opposite legal provisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/precommande-smartphone-64-google-pixel-6-5g-casque-bose-700-offert-via-formulaire-2223170

