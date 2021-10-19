Outriders Update 1.15 patch notes





Outriders update 1.15 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows: Update 1.14 solved many issues with game stability and fixed many bugs that caused a lot of pain and discomfort to players, but the patch wasn’t all bug fixes. Developers have improved the visibility of Brood Mothers Surge AOE skill limits to make it easier for players to recognize that they are out of range. They also made other changes to some skills, but nothing big. All the new features in Outriders Update 1.15 are here.

Outriders Update 1.15 Patch Note Adds cross-play support with the Windows Store version. Fixed a bug where scrap grenades and grand opening mods would be triggered on every shot.

Developers want to update the Stadia version as well soon.

With this Outriders update, Stadia will be compatible with all other platforms. Cross-play between Stadia and other devices will only be available in the upcoming November update, as they are still improving Stadia’s cross-play experience.

This short update attempts to join Windows Store players to other available platforms. Allows friends from different platforms to play together without having to buy multiple copies for other systems. Make the co-operative experience smoother.

Cross-play is important for any multiplayer game, but even more important for co-op titles. The fact that you can play with your friends on multiple devices without purchasing additional copies will bring players back more often. The future of Outriders seems bright, and developers are always working on games. The fact that we want to bring cross-play to all platforms is a good sign of our commitment to games and fans.

Outriders is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. For more information on this update, please visit the official Outriders Twitter page.

