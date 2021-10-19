All skin bundles for the Call of Duty The Haunting event





The Haunting event is finally here, and the Halloween atmosphere is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The game may look a bit creepy throughout the event, but all eyes will focus on the new limited-time game mode and skin bundles available until October 24th.

Players will be able to enjoy limited-time game modes such as Ghosts of Verdansk, Scream Deathmatch, Infected, and Prop Hunt Halloween, but collectors will only be able to complete the event-themed cosmetics offered in six bundles.

Limited time SCREAM operator bundle screenshot via Activision

The Scream Operator Bundle features the legendary Ghostface Operator, a familiar face since the 2000s, which could catch the attention of most players.

This standalone operator comes with its own voice line, and players can also find other items in the bundle, such as charms, emblems, finishing movements, and weapon blueprints.

Tracer Pack: Donnie Darko Limited-Time Bundle Screenshot via Activision

Inspired by the 2002 movie Donnie Darko, the Donnie Darko Limited Time Bundle features Frank The Rabbit.

Like the other bundles, this bundle contains many additional items, but none of them look good enough to steal a show from Frank the Rabbit.

Ghost of War Limited Time Ultra Skin Screenshots by Activision

The Ghost of War Limited Time Ultraskin is only available to players who have pre-ordered Call of Duty: Vanguard between October 22nd and November 2nd, so it will be available with other cosmetics available at the event. Is a little different.

You must purchase Vanguard with the same account that owns the Black Ops Cold War, and you will need to receive a skin once your Vanguard purchase is complete.

Tracer Pack: Necro Queen Reactive Mastercraft Screengrab via Activision

The protagonist of the Necro Queen Reactive Mastercraft bundle is the Necro Queen Ultra skin Portnova.

In addition to good looking skin, players can also get rewards like the Void Monster Reactive Mastercraft Assault Rifle Blueprint.

Tracer Pack: Disciple of Mayhem Ultra Bundle Screengrab via Activision

The Mayhem Operator Skin Disciple for Weaver is the main piece of this bundle. Obtaining this skin will allow you to complete operator missions, unlock another look, and earn CoD points.

Tracer Pack: Lumens Maxis Ultra Bundle Screengrab via Activision

Featuring Samantha Maxis Lumes in the Ultra Operator skin, this bundle will arrive at the CoD store on October 22nd.

This Ultraskin comes with a blueprint for three legendary weapons.

