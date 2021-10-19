Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max: What’s the difference?





Apple’s M1 chip debuted in 2020 and was amazed at the significant performance and efficiency improvements of the 13-inch MacBook Pro M1, MacBook Air M1, and Mac mini M1. Now, less than a year later, Apple unveiled two M1 successors, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, at an event on October 18th.

Now available on Apple’s new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 laptops, the M1Pro and M1Max chips promise a significant power boost over previous models. Both chips are clearly superior to the M1 in almost every respect, offering at least twice the graphics performance and better CPU performance of the M1.

Both new MacBook Pro models come with an M1 Pro chip by default, but you can pay an extra fee to upgrade to M1 Max power. Read the full breakdown of the differences and, hopefully, insights into which new Apple chip is right for you.

M1 Pro and M1 Max: Price and Release Date

Both of these new Apple Silicon Chips are only available on the new 2021 MacBook Pro, and these MacBook Pros can now be ordered from Apple’s website. Prices start at $ 1,999 for the 14-inch model and $ 2,499 for the 16-inch model. Ships on October 25th and is available in two color variations: silver or space gray.

Both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros can be ordered in multiple configurations, both M1Pro and M1Max, so size settings do not limit the chips you can order.

To find out how much extra power you’ll pay for the M1 Max, moving from an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro to the cheapest model with the M1 Max chip ($ 2,899) costs about $ 900, or about $ 600. Upgrade from the entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 to the M1 Max ($ 3,099) model.

Therefore, in general, the M1 Max is (at least) about $ 600 to $ 900 more expensive than the M1 Pro.

M1Pro and M1Max: CPU

Both chips have the same underlying architecture, which is a scaled-up version of what we saw on the M1. Both of these are SoCs (System on Chip). That is, it is designed to be more efficient and reduce latency by integrating the CPU and GPU and pulling them out of the same pool of integrated RAM memory. Both utilize 5 nanometer process technology and have a 16-core neural engine.

The M1 Pro has a 10-core CPU with 33.7 billion transistors, 8 performance cores and 2 efficiency cores. It supports up to 32GB of memory and has up to 200GB / sec of memory bandwidth. However, keep in mind that the cheapest 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 configuration has a weaker M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU. It’s more than enough power for most tasks, but you need to know if you’ll pay $ 200 to upgrade to a full 10-core CPU M1 Pro chip.

The M1 Max also has a 10-core CPU, but with 57 billion transistors (more than three times the original M1), it supports up to 64 GB of RAM and up to 400 GB / s of memory bandwidth.

When it comes to pure CPU power, the M1 Pro has obvious advantages over the M1 Max. Even if it’s not a priority for you, the M1 Pro should be powerful enough for your needs.

M1Pro and M1Max: GPU

If you’re interested in video editing, game development, or graphics processing power to play the latest games, the GPUs on the M1 Pro and M1 Max are very exciting.

The M1 Pro can be powered by a GPU with up to 16 cores, which is up to twice as fast as you’ve seen on the M1 and is already pretty noticeable for basic gaming and video work.

However, the M1 Max is really shining in this category as it is available on GPUs with up to 32 cores. Apple claims it can deliver graphics performance up to four times faster than the M1. Given how impressed the performance of the M1 in 2020, the M1 Max promises to provide mobile chips with unprecedented graphics processing power.

Therefore, if graphical muscles are important, there is no doubt that M1Max is a better choice.

M1Pro and M1Max: Video editing function

Both the M1 Pro and M1 Max have some unique features for video professionals, and while the two chips are pretty much the same, there are some important differences to be aware of.

Both chips have a dedicated encoding and encoding media engine specially designed to speed up video tasks such as rendering. However, while the M1 Pro has only one each, video encoding is much faster because the M1 Max has one dedicated decoding engine and two dedicated encoding engines. It also has two ProRes accelerators, which means even better performance for ProRes users.

In terms of output performance, Apple claims that the M1 Pro can deliver up to 20 streams of 4K ProRes video playback, while M1 Max promises up to 7 streams of 8K Pro Res video playback. So if you’re a video editor who really wants to push the boundaries of what you can do with your MacBook Pro, the M1 Max is probably right for you.

Also, if you use multiple monitors, keep in mind that the M1 Pro only supports two external displays, while the M1 Max supports four.

M1Pro and M1Max: Outlook

Both the M1 Pro chip and the M1 Max chip are significantly improved over the already impressive M1, but the M1 Max clearly seems to be the winner.

That doesn’t mean the other two chips aren’t without their benefits: Apple’s M1-powered hardware isn’t obsolete for these new chips, and wraps for basic everyday features. If you want a top, you’ll be fine with the M1 Mac.

But for early adopters and those looking for the most powerful Apple silicon ever manufactured, there are two great options available for the new 14-inch and 16-inch 221 MacBook Pro. We can’t wait to get some ourselves so that we can test how fast these new M1 chips really are, but based on what we know so far It’s clear that the M1 Max is a larger, more robust, and more expensive chip.

