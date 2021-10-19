Apple’s new MacBook Pro fixes laptop issues over the last five years





Prior to Monday, the last major redesign of Apple’s larger MacBook Pro took place in 2016, adding some future-proof features.

The 2016 MacBook Pro featured a universal USB-C connector that could power displays and peripherals, a “butterfly” keyboard that could make the device even thinner, and an elongated touch screen called the “touch bar” at the top of the keyboard. A device with an Intel processor.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro model, announced on Monday, significantly lacks all of these features.

The MacBook Pro is strategically important to the company. Programmers can only create iPhone apps on the Mac, and nifty programmers often choose the most powerful machine available. However, Apple’s professional laptops are expensive, starting at $ 1,999, and some configurations cost more than $ 6,000.

Apple MacBook Pro

Source: Apple

The new machine addresses long-standing user complaints and reveals that Apple is listening to user feedback, especially from programmers and other professional users.

After all, Apple’s final redesign of the MacBook Pro was unpopular with nifty users, with annual growth in the Mac business flat or negative for the decade between 2017 and 2020. It’s been eight quarters.

After being redesigned in 2016, it didn’t take long for Apple’s expensive laptops to have problems.

Users complained that they needed an expensive adapter to connect their mouse or thumb drive and overlooked Apple’s old MagSafe connector. This was cleverly disconnected if someone stumbled upon the power cord. The butterfly keyboard was unreliable and the keys were stuck due to bread crumbs and dust. Apple was still repairing the butterfly keyboard for free and was facing a class action. The Intel Chip Insider’s Apple MacBook Pro became hot and uncomfortable to use on the lap. Users and developers complained that they never accepted the touch bar and touch typist and needed to look at it to pick a button.

Apple’s laptop, announced on Monday, is similar to the pre-2016 MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Pro model continues to use the industry-standard USB-C connector. However, the three Thunderbolt USB-C ports also have an HDMI port for connecting a monitor and an SD card slot for downloading photos from a professional camera. Currently, it uses a magnetic MagSafe connector for charging. I’m using Apple’s Magic Keyboard. This is a deeper, more popular and more traditional design. Apple is no longer using Intel chips in modern laptops and is choosing its own silicon instead. It is power efficient and designed to dissipate heat and not waste energy. The new design also has legs to support the laptop and improve airflow. The new Mac doesn’t have a touch bar. It has been replaced by traditional function keys that allow you to control screen brightness, media playback, and large escape keys that are important to programmers.

The biggest advance from Apple’s point of view is the chips in the new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro. They use Apple’s own M1 chip, either in a “Pro” or “Max” configuration, instead of the same Intel or AMD chip that Windows PCs use.

An Apple employee points to the touch bar on a new Apple MacBook Pro laptop

Steven Lamb | Getty Images

Apple’s chips have improved battery life for shipped computers such as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. While the ultimate laptop processor speed crown is being contested, it’s clear that Apple’s chips are enough to send emails, browse the web, and even play light games.

However, for users who don’t care much about the internal organs and specifications of the computer, the new design that does not depend on the technical improvements of the past five years is the number of transistors of M1 Max (57 billion, for recording).

The Mac division has been doing well since Apple began updating laptops with new keyboards and chips, with sales worth $ 26 billion in the last three quarters. This is what Apple CEO Tim Cook says is the company’s “best three quarters ever.” Nearly 40 years of Mac history. Even before Apple released the new MacBook Pro, sales during that period increased by nearly 33% annually.

The increase in sales was partly due to a pandemic. But it was also partially driven by the release of a new computer with a reliable keyboard and strong battery life. On Monday, Apple extended its strategy to high-end computers by reverting ports for connecting magnetic charging and displays.

Improvements aside, the 2021 MacBook Pro can still be controversial among Mac advocates. The computer comes with a “notch” or iPhone-like notch to house an improved 1080p webcam on your laptop, with controversial design movements that can distract users. I have.

Expect Apple to continue to revamp its laptop lineup, especially on low-cost, mass-produced models. The MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro have Apple’s M1 chip, but current models don’t have a magnetic charger or HDMI port, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a touch bar.

