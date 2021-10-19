Facebook Tests New Option to Crosspost Facebook Feed Posts to Instagram – TechCrunch





Facebook has already allowed users to crosspost Instagram stories and reels to Facebook. We are currently testing a new feature to see posts flowing in the opposite direction. The company recently released an option that allows users to crosspost Facebook updates, including photos and videos, to Instagram. For those working on both platforms, this feature eliminates the need to upload the same media twice in two different apps. Facebook will also seed more content on Instagram as it invests to remain a popular social media platform for young users amid intensifying competition from apps like Snapchat and TikTok. Provides an easy way.

The feature hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it first began rolling out earlier this month, according to Facebook. However, the company currently states that this option is a global test and is only available to a small number of people who link their Facebook profile to Instagram individuals, authors, or business accounts.

If available, the feature will appear in the Facebook creation box where you create the post. In addition to toggles for editing the post’s audience and creating new albums, you’ll see new toggles.

Tap to bring up a new screen where you can also share individual Facebook posts to your connected Instagram account. The screen will inform you that this option applies only to the post in question. It will no longer be the default setting.

However, if you want to change the default, you have the option to go to the linked “Account Center” and not only automatically share your Facebook story to Instagram story, but also automatically share all Facebook posts to Instagram. You can switch it on. .. (The latter was previously available.)

According to the company, users will be able to crosspost up to 10 photos supported by Instagram’s carousel into Instagram’s single photo, single video, or multi-photo album. Other formats, such as GIFs, polls, photo albums with 10 or more photos, feed resharing, text-only posts, and media that’s too expensive for Instagram feeds, aren’t currently crossposted.

In addition to making crossposting an option for users with multiple apps, Facebook has been working in recent months to increase the interoperability of its app suite.

Last year, the company introduced cross-app communication between Messenger and Instagram, allowing Instagram users to chat with friends on Facebook. We’re also working on making Messenger a “connective tissue” to accommodate the growing real-time experience of Facebook, testing how Facebook users can make voice and video calls on Facebook without switching to the Messenger app. .. And last month, we revamped our advertising product with the addition of tools that allow you to send messages to your business on any of Facebook’s chat platforms, as well as the platform on which your ads are displayed. This means that users can click on Instagram ads to chat with their business on WhatsApp, for example.

If all this is a bit confusing to determine which content is where and who is using which app, it could be by design. Tight integration can make it more difficult to quit Facebook altogether as content and communication flow between apps in the Facebook suite. Moreover, if regulators decide to split Facebook into separate businesses, it can be difficult to unravel the complexity if it is declared monopoly at some point in the future.

Facebook does not say when global testing will be run or will be more widely deployed.

