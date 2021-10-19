Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 is called Nightmare





Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 is just around the corner. With Halloween just around the corner, the new season is called Nightmare and Activision announced today.

As always, a lot of new content is dropping over the seasons. This includes a Battle Pass (BP) that includes new operators, weapons, blueprints, calling cards, charms, and more.

At Tier 14 of the free BP, players will be able to acquire Tak-5 operator skills. This skill allows players to heal their team in battle. In addition to this, players can get swordfish at Tier 21. This tactical rifle was first seen in Black Ops 4 and is now migrating to CoD: Mobile.

Modern Warfares Havoc Sawmill is the new map for Season 9. In addition, the Halloween Standoffs will return to the game for a limited time to commemorate the festival.

Later in the season, players will also be able to unlock new weapons and tactical equipment and fight Royal Classes through seasonal challenges. The weapon is called a samper and is a grenade launcher with only one ammo. Flash drones are new tactical equipment that blinds enemies. Finally, the Pumped BR Class provides players with a jetpack to take to the sky.

The season lasts about a month. New content will gradually become available throughout Season 9 Nightmare.

